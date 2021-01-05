Emma Stone pregnant with her first child

After reportedly getting married in September, Emma Stone and her SNL writer husband, Dave McCary, are expecting their first baby together. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Stone has been photographed cradling a large baby bump while out on a walk in Los Angeles.

The actress, who is yet to publically confirm her pregnancy news, married Dave McCary in a secret wedding last year.

They were reportedly supposed to have their wedding in mid-March, but had to call it off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By May however, Stone had swapped out her engagement ring for a simple gold band, leading to speculation that she and McCary had secretly tied the knot.

The baby news comes after it was revealed last month that Stone had dropped out of an upcoming film featuring Brad Pitt, due to "scheduling conflicts".

She had been cast to play the lead in La La Land director Damien Chazelle's Old Hollywood epic Babylon.

According to Deadline, Australian actress Margot Robbie, 30, is now being lined up by producers to replace her in the film.