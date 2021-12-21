Emily Ratajkowski on why she outed Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines behaviour

After sharing her story about Robin Thicke in her new book, My Body, Emily Ratajkowski says she didn't intend to create a "gotcha" moment for the singer. Photo / Getty Images

Model, actress, author and mother Emily Ratajkowski has spoken out against singer Robin Thicke. In her new book, My Body, she alleges he sexually assaulted her during the filming of his controversial 2013 music video, Blurred Lines, in which Ratajkowski danced naked in the unrated version.

In an interview with People TV, Ratajkowski reveals why she shared the story of Thicke touching her breasts unsolicited during filming.

"For me, the reason I shared that experience was because for so long I talked about how that video had been so empowering and how it felt so great," she said of the clip which, she told the Guardian in 2015, had become "the bane of my existence".

"That's still true, I had a lot of fun on that set. Especially, I was 21 and compared to other jobs I was doing at that time, it was a really good time. I was surrounded by women.

"Then this one thing happened and I think that it says so much about power dynamics and all these amazing women who were there.

"None of us were in a position to do anything to protect each other and that's why I told that story."

The Gone Girl actress said she didn't intend to create a "gotcha" moment for Thicke and shared she hadn't been contacted by the singer since telling her story.

Aged 21 at the time of filming and just starting her career, she says had it occurred now she would handle it very differently.

"I'm really in a different position," she said.

"I have a name for myself so I would be in a position to say something, but I think there's so many young women who aren't. They're not just models, they're working all kinds of jobs.

"I think that's why it's important to talk about these things."

The Sunday Times recently published the excerpt from the supermodel's memoir detailing Thicke's behaviour on set of the music video that would launch her career.

According to the New York Post, Thicke has not responded to the allegations.

Where to get help:

NZ Police

Victim Support 0800 842 846

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00

Rape Prevention Education

Empowerment Trust

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): be 04 801 6655 - 0

Safe to talk: a 24/7 confidential helpline for survivors, support people and those with harmful sexual behaviour: 0800044334.

Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata Peer support for males who have experienced trauma and sexual abuse: 0800 94 22 94

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.