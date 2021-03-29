Ellie Goulding gets 'excellent' pregnancy advice from Princess Eugenie

British singer Ellie Goulding is due soon with her first child with husband Caspar Jopling, and is getting some much-needed celebrity parenting advice. Photo / Getty Images

British singer Ellie Goulding is pregnant and due to deliver her first child very soon. In preperation for the life-changing event, Goulding has been reaching out to friends for advice, with some of the best advice she has received coming from new mum, Princess Eugenie.

The 34-year-old pop star, who is married to Caspar Jopling, has described the advice she has received from Princess Eugenie as "excellent".

Speaking about Eugenie, the singer shared: "She's been a great friend throughout this.

"We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride."

The 31-year-old royal gave birth to a baby boy called August on February 9, her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Ellie is set to give birth next month, but initially kept quiet about her pregnancy because she needed some time to "get [her] head around it".

She told Stella magazine: "Last year I released an album and I'd finished writing a book.

"Then, after living in lockdown, walking around in my husband's big coats to hide my bump and living in different places in Oxfordshire and London, we moved into a new house. Our house. It felt like we had these proper roots and it was the right moment to say something - I'd also just bought a new bath that I was very proud to show off in the photographs."

Speaking about her experience of pregnancy to Vogue UK in February, Goulding shared that it had not been easy.

"I feel like it's a taboo to talk about pregnancy as being challenging. It's not always serene and like you're not always glowing. I'm not saying that every second of this pregnancy has been miserable. It's not always going to be easy. I have a newfound respect for any woman who has children."

Despite having months to come to terms with the news, Ellie admits it still feels a bit "strange" to think she'll soon have a baby of her own.

The blonde beauty - who married Caspar in 2019 - explained: "Just a few more weeks to go and then I will be a mum. It still feels strange to say those words out loud."