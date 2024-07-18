Elf star and comedian Bob Newhart dies at 94

TV icon and beloved comedian Bob Newhart has died, his publicist announced today, after nearly half a decade on the screen.
Legendary comedian Bob Newhart has died at the age of 94.
The actor, who became known for big-name movies such asElfand Horrible Bosses, passed away this week after battling “a series of short illnesses”, his publicist Jerry Digney revealed in a press release shared by The Wrap.
He went on to call Newhart’s death the “end of an era in comedy.”
The star, who was formerly an accountant, made a career change at the age of 30 to embark on his dreams of becoming a comedian.
However, Newhart’s first Emmy win only came in 2013 for his guest role on The Big Bang Theory. In the series, he portrays Professor Proton, a former host of a children’s science show who is seemingly down on his luck when he meets Sheldon and Leonard.