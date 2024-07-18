Advertisement
Home / Entertainment

Elf star and comedian Bob Newhart dies at 94

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Bob Newhart dies at 94. Photo / Getty Images

TV icon and beloved comedian Bob Newhart has died, his publicist announced today, after nearly half a decade on the screen.

Legendary comedian Bob Newhart has died at the age of 94.

The actor, who became known for big-name movies such as Elf and Horrible Bosses, passed away this week after battling “a series of short illnesses”, his publicist Jerry Digney revealed in a press release shared by The Wrap.

He went on to call Newhart’s death the “end of an era in comedy.”

The star, who was formerly an accountant, made a career change at the age of 30 to embark on his dreams of becoming a comedian.

“In 1959, I gave myself a year to make it in comedy. It was back to accounting if comedy didn’t work out”, Newhart once said, according to Digney’s statement.

Bob Newhart and Will Ferrell in Elf.
Newhart quickly rose to fame in television series such as The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart, comedy shows that gained major popularity in the 70s and 80s.

The mass success of both eponymous shows saw him receive Emmy nominations for actor in a comedy three years in a row, between 1985 and 1987, reports Variety.

However, Newhart’s first Emmy win only came in 2013 for his guest role on The Big Bang Theory. In the series, he portrays Professor Proton, a former host of a children’s science show who is seemingly down on his luck when he meets Sheldon and Leonard.

AP reported at the time that the star wept when he finally received his first Emmy Award.

“This is my seventh shot at this ... I just love this very much,” he said, admiring his trophy with tears in his eyes as the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Since the announcement of his death, fans have flooded social media with praise for the actor.

One person wrote: “I grew up to Bob Newhart’s TV series. Gave me so much entertainment and joy.”

Another person shared: “Oh, no!!! Rest in peace, Bob Newhart, who gave us the gift of his comedy for so many years.”

