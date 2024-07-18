Elf star and comedian Bob Newhart dies at 94

“In 1959, I gave myself a year to make it in comedy. It was back to accounting if comedy didn’t work out”, Newhart once said, according to Digney’s statement.

Bob Newhart and Will Ferrell in Elf.

Newhart quickly rose to fame in television series such as The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart, comedy shows that gained major popularity in the 70s and 80s.

The mass success of both eponymous shows saw him receive Emmy nominations for actor in a comedy three years in a row, between 1985 and 1987, reports Variety.

However, Newhart’s first Emmy win only came in 2013 for his guest role on The Big Bang Theory. In the series, he portrays Professor Proton, a former host of a children’s science show who is seemingly down on his luck when he meets Sheldon and Leonard.

AP reported at the time that the star wept when he finally received his first Emmy Award.

“This is my seventh shot at this ... I just love this very much,” he said, admiring his trophy with tears in his eyes as the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Read More: Bob Newhart finally gets his Emmy Award

Since the announcement of his death, fans have flooded social media with praise for the actor.

One person wrote: “I grew up to Bob Newhart’s TV series. Gave me so much entertainment and joy.”

Another person shared: “Oh, no!!! Rest in peace, Bob Newhart, who gave us the gift of his comedy for so many years.”