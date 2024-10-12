“Due to recent developments as you may have seen, Yung Filly is no longer able to appear at Eden Fest tomorrow,” a statement read on the music festival’s Instagram Story on Friday afternoon.
Prior to the statement being issued, the rapper, YouTuber and TV presenter – real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos – had still been billed as a “special guest” on Eden Festival’s website.
On Thursday, Barrientos, 29, appeared in Perth Magistrates Court charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, four counts of sexual penetration without consent, and one count of impeding another person’s normal breathing or blood circulation by applying pressure to the neck.
The alleged assault is said to have taken place in Barrientos’ hotel room on September 28 after a performance at a nightclub in northern Perth.
Barrientos was taken into custody in Brisbane on Tuesday before Western Australia authorities extradited him to Perth on Wednesday.
Police opposed his request to be released from custody at his hearing on Thursday, ABCreports. However, Magistrate Tanya Watt disagreed with prosecutors’ argument that it would be difficult to prevent Barrientos from fleeing the state or potentially meddling with witnesses.
Watt granted him bail with strict conditions, including a ban on contacting the alleged victim or posting on social media about the case.
Barrientos must also stay in Western Australia, report daily to police and post a A$100,000 ($110,000) surety, ABCreports.
He will next appear at Perth Magistrates Court on December 19 for a committal mention.