Festivalgoer Robyn Elizabeth told the Herald she drove over seven hours from Wellington to enjoy the festival.

“I think a partial refund should be necessary. I personally travelled for this show and the three people I wanted to see are no longer performing, I wouldn’t have come if I had known.

“Busta Rhymes pulling out was announced on Thursday just by not being put on the released set times, no official statement.”

Another ticket holder told the Herald, “They should be offering at least a partial refund, I only bought tickets to see Miguel.”

Youtuber Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, known as "Yung Filly". Photo / Getty Images

Robyn said many people are expressing their opinions and requesting refunds on the official event social media comment sections but are getting their comments removed or ignored.

On the eve of the festival, an outraged commenter said they hadn’t received any email confirmation about the lineup changes.

“How many people are gonna turn up tomorrow not seeing these posts, expecting to see Busta and Miguel.”

Another ticket holder said “Strange, didn’t hear anything of Busta pulling out. Now, the set times get released & he ain’t on there.

“This is ... not what I paid for.”

Busta Rhymes performs onstage. Photo / Getty Images

Many claimed the festival was no longer what they paid for after spending between $178 and $269 on a ticket.

Ticket holders claimed they were finding it difficult to contact the organisers to discuss their concerns.

One commenter said, “You announce this just over 24 hours to it starts! So unprofessional and disorganised!

“Eden Festival why is it on your website there is no way to contact you unless via DMs on Facebook or Instagram, are you honestly just going to ignore so, so many unhappy ticket holders.”

Eden Fest and Mai FM have been approached for comment.

Yung Filly no longer performing at festival amid rape charges

The British rapper Yung Filly was charged with rape and sexual assault amid his Australian tour before he was set to perform in Auckland.

“Due to recent developments as you may have seen, Yung Filly is no longer able to appear at Eden Fest tomorrow,” a statement read on the music festival’s Instagram Story on Friday afternoon.

Eden Fest has confirmed Yung Filly will no longer appear at the event due to rape and sexual assault charges in Australia. Photo / @edenfestivalnz / Instagram

Prior to the statement being issued, the rapper, YouTuber and TV presenter – real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos – had still been billed as a “special guest” on Eden Festival’s website.

On Thursday, Barrientos, 29, appeared in Perth Magistrates Court charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, four counts of sexual penetration without consent, and one count of impeding another person’s normal breathing or blood circulation by applying pressure to the neck.

The alleged assault is said to have taken place in Barrientos’ hotel room on September 28 after a performance at a nightclub in northern Perth.

Barrientos was taken into custody in Brisbane on Tuesday before Western Australia authorities extradited him to Perth on Wednesday.

Police opposed his request to be released from custody at his hearing on Thursday, ABC reports. However, Magistrate Tanya Watt disagreed with prosecutors’ argument that it would be difficult to prevent Barrientos from fleeing the state or potentially meddling with witnesses.

Watt granted him bail with strict conditions, including a ban on contacting the alleged victim or posting on social media about the case.

Barrientos must also stay in Western Australia, report daily to police and post a A$100,000 ($110,000) surety, ABC reports.

He will next appear at Perth Magistrates Court on December 19 for a committal mention.