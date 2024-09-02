Advertisement
Ed Sheeran’s label allegedly demanded star’s cousin remove name and image from past collaboration

Ed Sheeran is reportedly involved in a family feud with his cousin. Photo / Getty Images

Popstar Ed Sheeran is known for his kindness and down-to-earth approach to fame, but new claims suggest the star is embroiled in a family feud.

Sheeran first shot to fame in 2011 with the release of his debut album, + (Plus). With his hit The A Team, which topped the UK albums and singles charts, he quickly became an international sensation.

Going on to win multiple Brit Awards and Grammys with his future albums, such as x (Multiply) and ÷ (Divide), the star has earned a reputation for himself in the industry as not only a multitalented musician but also one of the kindest men in pop music.

The pop star even lent a hand to help out New Zealanders last year. Photo / Getty Images
Some examples of his generosity include donating all of his clothes to charity in 2014, over £1m ($2.1m) to charities and organisations in his local community, Suffolk, and, during the pandemic, partnering up with footballer Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign to provide free breakfasts to anyone who was usually entitled to one or simply “struggling in these strange times”.

His good deeds know no bounds either. Just last year he partnered with iconic Kiwi brand Whittaker’s Chocolate to create a Special Ed-ition “Ed Block” and five Special Ed-ition Ed Block bundles which were auctioned off on Trade Me, with all proceeds going to the Auckland Flood Response through Auckland City Mission.

Now, new claims have revealed the star is embroiled in a family feud with his cousin.

Speaking to The Sun, the Thinking Out Loud singer’s cousin, Jethro Sheeran, who is also a musician and goes under the name Alonestar, has claimed Warner Music, Ed’s label, has told the artist he needs to remove Ed’s name and image from a collaboration they did in 2010.

The song, titled Raise Em Up, was first recorded just one year before Ed shot up the charts, however, Jethro has since created 21 remix versions of the tune and released them on Spotify with Ed’s name and image attached to them.

Ed Sheeran’s cousin Jethro was reportedly told to remove the star's name and image from a collaboration they did in 2010. Photo / Instagram
While Jethro has chosen to honour the label’s wishes in order to avoid a messy and expensive legal battle, he has hit back with comments about his famous cousin, stating he is “shocked” he could do this to their family.

“I was super disappointed in him,” he told the Sun. “Even my lawyers were shocked how he could do this to family.

“But it’s okay. I’m doing great, working on my new album.

“I wish him the best, just far away from me,” he added.

At the time of publishing, Ed and his father have not commented on the situation.

