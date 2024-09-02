His good deeds know no bounds either. Just last year he partnered with iconic Kiwi brand Whittaker’s Chocolate to create a Special Ed-ition “Ed Block” and five Special Ed-ition Ed Block bundles which were auctioned off on Trade Me, with all proceeds going to the Auckland Flood Response through Auckland City Mission.

Now, new claims have revealed the star is embroiled in a family feud with his cousin.

Speaking to The Sun, the Thinking Out Loud singer’s cousin, Jethro Sheeran, who is also a musician and goes under the name Alonestar, has claimed Warner Music, Ed’s label, has told the artist he needs to remove Ed’s name and image from a collaboration they did in 2010.

The song, titled Raise Em Up, was first recorded just one year before Ed shot up the charts, however, Jethro has since created 21 remix versions of the tune and released them on Spotify with Ed’s name and image attached to them.

Ed Sheeran’s cousin Jethro was reportedly told to remove the star's name and image from a collaboration they did in 2010. Photo / Instagram

While Jethro has chosen to honour the label’s wishes in order to avoid a messy and expensive legal battle, he has hit back with comments about his famous cousin, stating he is “shocked” he could do this to their family.

“I was super disappointed in him,” he told the Sun. “Even my lawyers were shocked how he could do this to family.

“But it’s okay. I’m doing great, working on my new album.

“I wish him the best, just far away from me,” he added.

At the time of publishing, Ed and his father have not commented on the situation.