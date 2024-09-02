Popstar Ed Sheeran is known for his kindness and down-to-earth approach to fame, but new claims suggest the star is embroiled in a family feud.
Sheeran first shot to fame in 2011 with the release of his debut album, + (Plus). With his hit The A Team, which topped the UK albums and singles charts, he quickly became an international sensation.
Going on to win multiple Brit Awards and Grammys with his future albums, such as x (Multiply) and ÷ (Divide), the star has earned a reputation for himself in the industry as not only a multitalented musician but also one of the kindest men in pop music.
Some examples of his generosity include donating all of his clothes to charity in 2014, over £1m ($2.1m) to charities and organisations in his local community, Suffolk, and, during the pandemic, partnering up with footballer Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign to provide free breakfasts to anyone who was usually entitled to one or simply “struggling in these strange times”.