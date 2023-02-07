Ed Sheeran has teamed up Whittaker's. Photo / Getty Images/Supplied

Ed Sheeran is here to help.

The beloved star is currently touring New Zealand as part of his +–=÷x Tour and aside from entertaining the masses, he’s also providing much-needed support to the flood-ravaged Auckland area.

Last week the star announced he will be teaming up with iconic Kiwi brand Whittaker’s Chocolate to offer some sweet relief to flood-hit Aucklanders and today it was announced he’s taking things one step further.

Posting to Facebook this morning, Whittaker’s announced it has five Special Ed-ition Ed Block bundles available for fans to bid on with all proceeds going to the Auckland Flood Response through Auckland City Mission.

Each pack includes one signed Special Ed-ition Ed Sheeran Block, one signed Special Ed-ition Tee and a year’s supply of Whittaker’s.

Whittaker's is selling five Special Ed-ition Ed Block bundles. Photo / Facebook

The bundles – that are currently available on TradeMe - are already reaching prices of over $600 and are listed to close on Sunday, February 12.

The Shape of You singer caused a stir on social media last week when he asked Whittaker’s to make good on a stunt that saw them create a special “Ed Block” of their Five Roll Refined Creamy Milk Chocolate, complete with his face on the label.

“Whittakers New Zealand chocolate, you’ve made a bar of chocolate with my face on it . . . please get me a bar and all is forgiven,” Sheeran said in a video posted to his Instagram on Thursday last week.

He did not have to wait long, sharing on Friday that he had received a special delivery from the chocolate makers.

“All is forgiven,” Sheeran said. “I love you guys, you make great chocolate”.

Sheeran also revealed that Whittaker’s had hatched a plan to make the bar available to the public and raise funds for Auckland flood relief, which he said was a “fantastic idea”.

Whittaker’s confirmed the details, telling the Herald: “We’re excited to have been able to get some of our Special Ed-ition ‘Ed Block’ to him today, and even more excited that he’s keen to do something with us for Auckland flood relief. We’re working through the details and will have an update on this soon!”