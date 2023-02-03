Ed Sheeran's plea with Whitaker's New Zealand chocolate end with blocks for Tāmaki Makaurau flood relief.

British pop star Ed Sheeran has announced he will be teaming up with iconic Kiwi brand Whittaker’s Chocolate to offer some sweet relief to flood-hit Aucklanders.

The Shape of You singer caused a stir on social media when he asked Whittaker’s to make good on a stunt that saw them create a special “Ed Block” of their Five Roll Refined Creamy Milk Chocolate, complete with his face on the label.

“Whittakers New Zealand chocolate, you’ve made a bar of chocolate with my face on it . . . please get me a bar and all is forgiven,” Sheeran said in a video posted to his Instagram yesterday.

He did not have to wait long, sharing today that he had received a special delivery from the chocolate makers.

“All is forgiven,” Sheeran said. “I love you guys, you make great chocolate”.

Sheeran also revealed that Whittaker’s had hatched a plan to make the bar available to the public and raise funds for Auckland flood relief, which he said was a “fantastic idea”.

But he was not a fan of the image used and asked that any new products carry a different pic, offering this option:

Sheeran preferred this angle to promote the Ed Block Whittaker's chocolate bar. Photo / @teddysphotos

‘Special moment’

A 10-year-old Palmerston North girl got to live “just about everybody’s dream” after being pulled up on stage to sing with Sheeran at his concert in Wellington last night.

The “special moment”, witnessed by Pippa Guerin’s whole family - and tens of thousands of excited fans - happened when the pop star admitted he’d forgotten the lyrics to his hit song Galway Girl.

Sheeran asked concert-goers if anyone knew the words and could help him sing the song - at which point Pippa put her hand up and was plucked from the crowd, said dad Tim Guerin.

“I’m a very, very proud dad,” he told the Herald today.

“It’s a pretty special moment when your daughter’s in the spotlight. When you’ve got 48,000 people cheering Pippa’s name it’s a pretty surreal feeling.”







