Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's extreme new movie rule after Rust shooting

The Rock has made a drastic change to how he will make movies from now on. Photo / Getty Images

The Rock has made a drastic change to how he will make movies from now on. Photo / Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has made the call to stop using any real guns on movies that he is producing or starring in.

The move comes in the wake of the shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally shot by Alec Baldwin.

Johnson, who owns the production company Seven Bucks, spoke to Variety and said he will only use rubber guns on any film that he is associated with going forward.

"First of all, I was heartbroken," Johnson told Variety during his Red Notice premiere.

"We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I've known Alec, too, for a very long time."

Firearms do feature in the new Red Notice movie, which launches November 12. However, Johnson said that movie would be the last, as he will enforce his new policy with any studio he works with in the future.

The actor said he made the call just hours after he heard about the death of Hutchins and talked over the changes they would make to prevent future tragedy.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions – any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce – we won't use real guns at all," Johnson told Variety.

"We're going to switch over to rubber guns, and we're going to take care of it in post [production]. We're not going to worry about the dollars. We won't worry about what it costs," he added.

"I love the movie business," Johnson told the outlet. "There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we're proud of that. But accidents do happen."

He continued: "And when something like this happens of this magnitude, [that is] this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you're going to move forward and how we're going to work together."

His comments come just weeks after Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded with a .45-caliber Colt revolver that he believed was loaded with dummy rounds.

The tragic shooting remains under investigation and authorities have not filed criminal charges in the case.