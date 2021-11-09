Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson dodges awkward question about potential run for President

An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. Video / Netflix

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has long been touted as an ideal candidate for US president, further fuelling calls when he said he'd be interested in running "if the people want it" back in April.

But during an interview with news.com.au to promote his new Netflix film Red Notice, the 49-year-old actor dodged the idea, instead saying if he wasn't an actor he'd "probably be in jail".

Asked what he would be doing if he wasn't making blockbuster films, news.com.au suggested: "US president has been mentioned one or two times".

Brushing off the question, Johnson said: "Well, if I wasn't acting, I would probably be in prison. For making bad decisions."

Johnson has been teasing the idea of a political career since 2017. In April, he floated a possible run in an interview with USA Today, saying that he would "consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted".

Clearly unwilling to discuss it any further, Johnson turned to his Red Notice co-star, mother-of-three-Gal Gadot, asking what her alternate career aspirations would be.

"A lawyer, because that's what I started on but I'm so happy it didn't work out. Jesus, I hate conflict. Or a doula. I feel like when women have their babies it's the most magical moment in life," Gadot said.

The pair star in the big-budget heist film alongside Ryan Reynolds, which drops on Netflix on Friday.

Gadot, 36, and Reynolds, 45, play rival criminal art thieves while Johnson steps in as a federal agent determined to bring them to justice.

The flashy film cost a whopping $270 million to make, with the trio of stars each reportedly taking home a $26 million pay cheque.

And although the ending perfectly gives itself away to a potential sequel, Johnson joked: "There's not enough money in the world that's gonna be bring us together again.

"You've seen it here. You enjoy Red Notice? Well, enjoy it more, because that'd be the last time," he laughed.

Gal added: "Yeah, we would love that. As you can see, as much as we fight and not get along and like, dread each other, we would do it for the fans."

Red Notice hits streaming on Netflix November 12.