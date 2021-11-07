Alec Baldwin movie hit by another tragedy

The Baldwin family have come under fire after posting Halloween pictures after the tragic ‘Rust’ shooting. Video / Nine Network

The Rust film has been hit with disaster again after a crew member was bitten by a venomous spider while packing up the set.

Lamp operator and pipe rigger Jason Miller faces losing his arm after being bitten by a brown recluse spider while winding down production in New Mexico.

According to a Just Giving crowd-funding page, Miller soon came down with severe symptoms, including necrosis of his arm and sepsis, and is currently in hospital.

"He has been hospitalised and endured multiple surgeries each day as doctors do their best to stop the infection and try to save his arm from amputation," the crowd-funding page says, according to Sky News.

"It will be a very long road to recovery for Jason if the medical team is able to save his arm.

"If under worse circumstances he loses his arm, this is a life-changing and devastating event for Jason and his family."

A spokesperson for Rust said: "We do not comment on individual members of the cast and crew's private matters."

The brown recluse is one of three spiders with life-threatening venom in North America.

Alec Baldwin on set of Rust. Photo / Supplied

The incident comes more than two weeks after Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a loaded gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a scene rehearsal.

Officials have so far refused to rule out charges against Baldwin over the shooting, only saying that he is "an active part of this investigation".

Since the fatal shooting, several cast and crew have spoken out about a disregard for safety on-set and inexperienced armourers, which has been disputed by Baldwin.

The set of the western film has been shut down since Hutchins' death, while Baldwin has acknowledged it's unlikely the movie will ever be completed.