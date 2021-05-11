Dwayne Johnson's emotional tribute to 'tough' mum who had battled cancer, mental health issues

"I always say if you gotta good mum, then you have a real shot at turning out to be a decent human being. Man I got lucky." Photo / Dwayne Johnson / Facebook

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has paid a heartwarming tribute to his mum on Mother's Day, detailing the sacrifice she has made for her family.

In a touching yet emotional post, the former New Zealand schoolboy took the time to praise Ata Johnson's strength through hard times including a battle with cancer and attempted suicide where he saved her life.

In a message on social media, The Rock described his mother as living a "tough life" but being an even "tougher woman".

He thanked her for moulding him into a good person, saying he "got lucky" to be born with such a great mum.

"I always say if you gotta good mum, then you have a real shot at turning out to be a decent human being. Man I got lucky.

"My mum's been through it all ... Cancer survivor, evictions, head on collision by a drunk driver, suicide attempt (still to this day she has zero recollection of me pulling her off the middle of the highway avoiding oncoming traffic) and decades of being married to a ramblin' pro wrestler.

"Tough life. Tougher woman."

In the emotional tribute, the former wrestle turned movie star showcased his mother's soft and nurturing side, something which he and his family have seen despite her tough life and painful battles.



"Yet through it all, she exemplifies a remarkable grace, gratitude, inspiring compassion and finds her greatest joy in her granddaughters and her scratch off lottery tickets!

"She's earned this life and I'm a lucky son to provide for her these days.

"If you gotta good mum, then you gotta shot at decency. I got lucky."

Ata Johnson, 72, was born in Hawaii and was no stranger to the wrestling ring.

Her father Peter Maivia was a pro wrestler who began his career in New Zealand before entering the WWE in the 1970s.

Ata's mother was also a wrestler. Her father would eventually end up training Rocky Johnson, Ata's eventual husband and Dwayne's father.

Previously, Johnson opened up on his mother's tough life such as facing multiple evictions.

"We were living in an efficiency that cost $120 a week," he told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2014.

"We come home, and there's a padlock on the door and an eviction notice. My mom starts bawling. She just started crying and breaking down."

In 2015, he also discussed his mother's lowest point when she tried to take her own life. in front of Dwayne when he was just 15.

"My mum tried to check out when I was 15. She got outta the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars [were] swerving outta the way not to hit her.

"I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road.

"What's crazy about that suicide attempt is to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn't."

In 2018, Dwayne gifted his mum a house of her choice on Christmas Day, where she broke down in tears of joys.

While being around wrestling circles, the now 72-year-old had her own moment in the WWE spotlight when she made an appearance during an episode of WWE Raw in 1996.

She also attended WrestleMania 2000. In 2002 she made a guest appearance on Late Show with David Letterman.

Ata also appeared in a few WWE shows, including 'Survivor Series,' 'WrestleMania XXVIII,' 'WrestleMania XXX,' and 'WWE SmackDown Live.'

Most recently she has appeared in the sitcom Young Rock in 2021.

