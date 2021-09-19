Dua Lipa announces New Zealand concert at Auckland's Spark Arena

Dua Lipa announces Future Nostalgia tour coming to Auckland in November 2022. Video / Live Nation

One of the biggest names in pop music is coming to New Zealand for an arena show.

British pop star Dua Lipa is returning to New Zealand next year for her Future Nostalgia tour. She is one of the most successful modern pop acts today and holds a number of records including the one for most-streamed album in a single day by a British artist.

Her debut album sold over six million copies worldwide and included the hit single New Rules - the music video gained over one billion views.

Since her first wave of success, Lipa showed no signs of slowing down and she won two Grammy awards in 2019, and followed up her debut album with Future Nostalgia released in March 2020. The album reached 294 million streams in its first week of release alone.

Future Nostalgia's hit singles include Levitating, Physical, Break My Heart and Don't Start Now. Fans can look forward to Dua Lipa bringing the hits to life during her Spark Arena show in November 2022.

In March 2021 she was awarded the Grammy for best pop vocal album, and was nominated for a further five awards.

Recently she teamed up with Sir Elton John and released a collaboration called Cold Heart.

Dua Lipa is looking forward to returning to Aotearoa, and fans have plenty to be excited about. She was last in New Zealand in 2018 when she supported Bruno Mars on his massive sellout tour.

"I am beyond excited to be bringing my world tour to New Zealand, it's been way too long, but I promise, we are going to have one heck of a party."

Fans can snap up tickets during a pre-sale beginning 1pm this Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 2pm on Thursday September 23.

Tour date

• Wednesday November 2 at Auckland's Spark Arena.