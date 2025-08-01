Brown and Monforte declined to comment to news.com.au.

Brown, 46, hasn’t shared anything about his partner on his social media accounts, while Monforte, a mother-of-two who was previously married but is now divorced, has her Instagram page set to private.

The Dancing With The Stars co-host, long considered one of Australia’s most eligible bachelors, uploaded videos from his winter holiday to Finland in March. Though Monforte didn’t make an appearance in the posts, she shared her own photos from Finland at the same time.

The couple both worked at the network together up until Brown’s departure. News.com.au understands it wasn’t until recently their friendship developed into a relationship.

Brown first achieved widespread recognition starring as a vet on Harry’s Practice in 2003.

Since then, the private star has continuously dodged questions about his dating life. He was most recently linked to Sydney model Brooke Meredith, whom he dated from 2020 until 2022.

Speaking to Stellar in May last year, he told the outlet the “right girl will be there at the right time”, while confirming he was single at the time of publication.

“I would still like to have kids – I still feel that’s very much a priority,” he told the magazine.

“Would I like to have done something about that in the last five years? Probably. But it hasn’t worked out that way.

“If it hasn’t happened naturally and I’m not a dad yet, then I’m OK with that. I’m not worried. I feel like it will happen when it happens. The last thing I want to do is force it and end up in a situation where I feel like I’ve rushed it. But, yeah, I’m taking my sweet time.”

Monforte announced her departure from Channel 10 in a social media post last week, saying she’d enjoyed “13 glorious years” at the broadcaster.

“Cheers to Channel 10 and the very best friends I’ve made along the way. It’s been an honour and a privilege,” she wrote.

Monforte is finishing up as Channel 10's publicity manager this week after a 13-year run. Photo / @lorrainemonforte

Among the network talent to comment on the post included weather presenter Josh Holt, who thanked Monforte for her “hard work over the years”.

Former The Bachelorette star Angie Kent shared: “You were always such a dream to work with darling heart!!”

TV chef Miguel Maestre joked: “You lasted longer than The Living Room Monforte.”

“This is just a turn of the page for your life story,” Maestre continued.

Network Ten also declined to comment.