Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dr Chris Brown confirms relationship with TV publicist

By Lexie Cartwright
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

The former Bondi Vet star has managed to keep news of his private romance under wraps. Photo / Getty Images

The former Bondi Vet star has managed to keep news of his private romance under wraps. Photo / Getty Images

Dr Chris Brown is no longer single.

News.com.au can reveal the Australian vet turned TV host is dating glamorous Queensland publicist Lorraine Monforte.

The former Bondi Vet star has managed to keep news of his private romance under wraps in recent months.

Monforte, 41, is a much-respected and well known

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save