Actor Dan Stevens left his interviewers squirming when he went rogue promoting his new TV show. Video / The One Show

Actor Dan Stevens left his interviewers squirming when he went rogue promoting his new TV show. Video / The One Show

Actor Dan Stevens left the staff of UK chat show The One Show gasping when he turned a description of his new TV project into a stinging attack on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Former Downton Abbey star Stevens, 39, was appearing on the show to discuss his role in the new TV series Gaslit, which looks at the Watergate scandal that brought down US President Richard Nixon in the 1970s.

Asked by hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas to describe the plot of the series, Jones launched into a detailed explanation - that had a surprising sting in its tail.

Dan Stevens went rogue on The One Show. Photo / Supplied

What you've got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign," he began, before looking into the camera and feigning confusion.

Hosts Alex Jones (left) and Jermaine Jenas squirm. Photo / Supplied

"No, I'm sorry, that's the intro to Boris Johnson," he said, as the hosts squirmed and several crew members could be heard gasping off-camera.

"I've just said the intro to Boris Johnson, I'm so sorry."

The ballsy live TV moment lit up social media - particularly given The One Show airs on the BBC, which "is committed to achieving due impartiality in all its output".

Stevens' pointed comments were anything but impartial:

Hahahaha Dan Stevens is never getting on the One Show again, is he? — Jay (@ScouseSocialism) April 13, 2022

Thanks Dan Stevens for saying what most decent people are thinking right now, and no doubt causing cowed BBC executives to soil their pants 👏👏 #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/NNHd8rEaVi — Dylan the Hermit ☮️💙🏳️‍🌈 (@rudidylan5) April 13, 2022

Dan Stevens on the #TheOneShow firstly wearing the colours of Ukraine, then has a dig at Boris 😂 brilliant 👏👏👏 take a bow 👍#partygate — Jane (@Eggieatcave) April 13, 2022

If you slow it down, you can pinpoint the exact moment that Alex Jones realises that Dan Stevens may have breached an archaic BBC impartiality rule. pic.twitter.com/uw7sK87Nrt — JustifyMyLee (@JustifyMyLee) April 13, 2022

Some pointed out it's not the first time Stevens has been responsible for a viral live TV moment:

That time Susanna Reid said Dan Stevens must’ve beat off a lot of US actors to get a part pic.twitter.com/Fhh02nm8nr — Garry McConnachie+ (@TheGMcConnachie) March 15, 2021

The actor's well-rehearsed take-down comes as the UK Prime Minister has been fined for breaching lockdown rules.

Johnson was accused of attending parties in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, but initially denied any wrongdoing.

However, the Metropolitan Police have now fined him for attending his birthday party - which was arranged by his wife Carrie - making him the first sitting British PM to be caught breaking the law.