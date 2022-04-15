Actor Dan Stevens left the staff of UK chat show The One Show gasping when he turned a description of his new TV project into a stinging attack on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Former Downton Abbey star Stevens, 39, was appearing on the show to discuss his role in the new TV series Gaslit, which looks at the Watergate scandal that brought down US President Richard Nixon in the 1970s.
Asked by hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas to describe the plot of the series, Jones launched into a detailed explanation - that had a surprising sting in its tail.
What you've got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign," he began, before looking into the camera and feigning confusion.
"No, I'm sorry, that's the intro to Boris Johnson," he said, as the hosts squirmed and several crew members could be heard gasping off-camera.
"I've just said the intro to Boris Johnson, I'm so sorry."
The ballsy live TV moment lit up social media - particularly given The One Show airs on the BBC, which "is committed to achieving due impartiality in all its output".
Stevens' pointed comments were anything but impartial:
Some pointed out it's not the first time Stevens has been responsible for a viral live TV moment:
The actor's well-rehearsed take-down comes as the UK Prime Minister has been fined for breaching lockdown rules.
Johnson was accused of attending parties in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, but initially denied any wrongdoing.
However, the Metropolitan Police have now fined him for attending his birthday party - which was arranged by his wife Carrie - making him the first sitting British PM to be caught breaking the law.