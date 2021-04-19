Downton Abbey cast returns for sequel opening in December

The original principal cast of Downton Abbey are returning for a second film that will arrive in theatres on December 22 this year. Photo / AP

The original principal cast of Downton Abbey are returning for a second film that will arrive in cinemas on December 22 this year, Focus Features has announced.

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has written the sequel's screenplay, and Simon Curtis (My Week With Marilyn) is directing. Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and 86-year-old Maggie Smith will all be back, along with some new faces, including Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Production began last week on Downton Abbey 2.

"After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey," said producer Gareth Neame.

The 2019 film, coming three years after the series ending, made US$194.3 million on a modest budget of less than US$20m.

It saw the Crawley family and Downton staff receive a visit from the King and Queen of England.

Last year, actor Jim Carter teased details of the sequel in an interview with ITV. He plays Charles Carson, the butler on the iconic British period drama.

Speaking about the script, he said: "It's very funny."

"It's got all the same characters in, all the regular characters," he added.

New Zealand fans can stream the first Downton Abbey movie on Netflix.

- AP