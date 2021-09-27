Voyager 2021 media awards
Donovan Bixley: My story, as told to Elisabeth Easther

8 minutes to read
Donovan Bixley: ‘Our riches aren’t material, they’re in our heads and can never be taken from us.’ Photo / Supplied

Acclaimed illustrator and author, Donovan Bixley has created over 100 books earning accolades and awards here in New Zealand and around the world. Donovan's latest book, Draw Some Awesome, is a lively volume that guides

