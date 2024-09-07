Don Johnson as Det. James 'Sonny' Crockett, Philip Michael Thomas as Det. Ricardo 'Rico' Tubbs. Photo / Getty Images

Don Johnson “feared losing everything” before he was cast in Miami Vice.

The 74-year-old actor struggled for years to make ends meet before he landed his big break in the leading role of James “Sonny” Crockett in the 1980s cop series and admitted that his work ethic came from watching his parents struggle throughout his childhood.

He told WSJ: “Poverty leaves a mark. For years I feared losing everything. I managed it with meditation.

“In Missouri, my father, Wayne, was a failed farmer. We moved to Wichita, Kan., where he went to work for Boeing. Within two years, he was crew chief of the men who had been over him. My mother, Nell Eva Leigh, was a beautician. I got my work ethic from them. By then, I had a younger sister, Jamie, and two younger brothers - Greg and K.C. In Wichita, we lived in a small house with a single bathroom in projects built originally as employee housing for Boeing. We were still plenty poor.