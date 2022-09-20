The TV hosts were spotted on a live stream of the queue to see the Queen's casket. Photo / Supplied

British morning show hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - a former New Zealand television star - are reportedly "distraught" following the queue-jumping scandal last week.

Speaking to Daily Mail a source said, "Philip and Holly are dumbstruck at the level of anger they've received in the past few days. They felt ITV should have made it clearer, right away, that it was part of a broadcast."

The source added, "Holly, in particular, has been left totally distraught by this. She's been in floods of tears at some of the things she's been called and of the behaviour she's been accused of."

Since the scandal, more than 22,000 people have signed a petition calling for the pair to be "sacked" from the broadcasting network and ITV bosses are now reportedly fearful Willoughby may quit the popular morning show.

However, a source has since confirmed to the Sun that Willoughby is not even considering a resignation.

"She has been devastated by all the negative reaction after she turned up to work at Westminster Hall with Phil on Friday, but she's not going to resign. This Morning has been her life for more than a decade and the only way she'd consider quitting at this stage is if viewers really didn't want her there.

"She's tried to give their side of the story on the show today and they're both hoping to move on from it now. Bosses know Holly is still a hit with viewers and are counting on her working her magic on the show for a good while yet."

This is a photo taken by my sisters husband yesterday, after he had queued with my sister, their 10 y/o daughter and my disabled mum, for 13+ hrs, my mum was ushered out of @hollywills and @Schofe way so they could #queuejumpers w/o even a thanks #schofieldgate #queuejumping pic.twitter.com/TC7bOtcf6K — Mia Froggatt (@princessmiaow) September 17, 2022

It comes after claims that British TV show's bosses were in "crisis talks" over whether to air their hosts' Westminster segment amid claims the pair jumped the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

After her death, mourners lined the streets waiting to view the Queen's coffin and pay their respects at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral.

This Morning TV hosts Schofield and Willoughby looked solemn as they entered the hall on Friday to view the casket - but appeared to be wearing VIP passes around their necks and entered through a different door to the rest of the public.

David Beckham waited in line for hours to pay his respects to the Queen. Photo / AP

A source from ITV, the network behind This Morning, told Metro UK that the pair were accredited members of the press filming a segment for Tuesday's episode of the show.

But with celebrities like Susanna Reid and David Beckham pictured waiting their turn, Schofield and Willoughby were slammed for appearing inside the venue without having to wait in the public queue, where many waited for 14 hours.