Director Denis Villeneuve has started work on a third Dune movie.
The 57-year-old helmed the 2021 sci-fi blockbuster and its 2024 sequel Dune: Part Two, and has now revealed he is currently immersed “deep” into novelist Frank Herbert’s space fantasy universe as he continues to work on the third instalment.
Villeneuve initially thought he would be stepping back from the series for a time to focus on other projects.
“Let’s say that I thought that after Part Two that I will take a break, that I will go back in the woods and stay in the woods for a while to recover,” he told Deadline.
“But the woods weren’t really suiting me, and I would go back behind the camera faster than I think. But that’s all I can say.”