Timothée Chalamet has addressed rumours his girlfriend Kylie Jenner snubbed Selena Gomez at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7. Photo / Christopher Polk, Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet has denied his girlfriend Kylie Jenner snubbed his pal Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes.

The 31-year-old actress was caught on camera alongside close friend Taylor Swift deep in conversation at the star-studded bash in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 7 (PST), and while it was thought she had been gossiping about the Kardashians star and her beau, those rumours have been quashed.

Now, the Wonka star is speaking out to pour cold water on any kind of speculation regarding a feud between his A Rainy Day In New York co-star and himself and his partner.

Asked if he and Gomez are “cool”, he replied to TMZ: “Of course.”

Then pressed if Jenner was “being a mean girl and snubbing Selena”, he simply said, “No.”

Fans on social media claimed Gomez had asked Chalamet for a picture during the glitzy awards night, but Jenner had allegedly said no.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were reportedly gossiping at the Golden Globes. Photo / X

A source told People magazine: “She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie, and she never even saw or spoke to them.”

Meanwhile, Chalamet is said to be “incredibly appreciative” of Jenner’s support amid the awards season.

The 28-year-old movie star and the 26-year-old beauty mogul turned the ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Hollywood on Sunday into a date night.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: “Things have been going very well between Kylie and Timothée. They are extremely supportive of one another and like to be there for each other.”

“Kylie is extremely busy and has so many of her own things going on, but she makes an effort to show up for Timothée. It means a lot to him to have her support and that she goes out of her way for him and the things he’s passionate about. He is so incredibly appreciative and sees a side of Kylie that she doesn’t necessarily show everyone.”