Dieter Brummer's life after his role on Home and Away

ieter Brummer went on to act in various roles after Home and Away. Photo / Paul Hutton, News Corp Australia

Dieter Brummer, who was known for his role on Home and Away as heart throb Shane Parrish, has died at age 45.

The actor was found dead in Glenhaven, in Sydney's northwest, on Saturday afternoon. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Fans would remember Brummer as the hunky Shane Parrish on the iconic Australian soap opera, which he starred on from 1992-1996.

In 1995 and 1996, Brummer took out the most popular actor Silver Logie for his role on the show.

Dieter Brummer with his Silver Logie. Photo / News Corp Australia

Brummer went on to appear in various TV dramas, including the Underbelly series in which he played Trevor Haken, Rescue Special Ops as Nathan Pearl, Winners and Losers as Jason Ross and he even had a stint on Neighbours in both 2011 and 2012 as the character Troy Miller.

Brummer worked as a window cleaner between acting roles and ran his own successful business, cleaning high-rise buildings around Sydney.

Brummer was born in Sydney in 1976. He was just a teenager — still attending high school in Sydney's Castle Hill — when he landed the role as Parrish on Home and Away. Starring alongside Melissa George's character Angel Brooks, he became one half of Australia's favourite couple.

In 2014, in a candid TV Week interview, the former Summer Bay star said he was "not proud" of his acting on Home and Away.

Dieter Brummer as Shane Parish and Melissa George as Angel Parish in Home and Away. Photo / News Corp Australia

"From the clips I've seen on YouTube, it's hard not to cringe," he told the publication.

He went on to say he believed his involvement in the show prevented him from landing other roles.

"You get typecast. It's hard for producers or casting agents not to remember. I'm still 'that bloke from Home and Away' 20 years later.

"Sometimes you sit back and think, 'I wonder what it would've been like if I didn't get that job at 15?'"

He felt very differently after his Underbelly role.

Dieter Brummer as Detective Sergeant Trevor Haken on Underbelly: The Golden Mile. Photo / News Corp Australia

"It literally was watching the first series of Underbelly as a viewer," he told TV Tonight. "I thought, 'Finally we're making some decent Aussie drama.' It's gritty and real and obviously developed a good following. And I think viewers want to see Australian content with stories they can relate to rather than purely fictionally-based characters."

Family friend Steve Comey shared the tragic news of Brummer's death on Facebook this afternoon.

"Heartbreaking news," he wrote.

"We have lost a free spirit. Vale Dieter Brummer. Way too young. Way too soon. My sincerest, deepest condolences to his beautiful sister Karlene and all of Dieter's family & friends. Keep flying young fella."

On Twitter, author Nigel Giles wrote: "Vale Dieter Brummer, best known as Shane Parrish on Home and Away."

Dieter Brummer sadly passed away at age 45. Photo / News Corp Australia

NSW Police told news.com.au: "About 1.30pm (Saturday 24 July 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Rd, Glenhaven.

"The body of a man was located inside the home. His death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner."

Responding to the sad news, a Seven spokesperson told news.com.au: "Home and Away and Channel 7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer's passing.

"Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish. We send our sincere condolences to Dieter's family and friends during this very difficult time."