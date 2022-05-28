Did Ant Starr come to co-star Karl Urban's rescue in Paris?

Kiwi actor, Ant Star as Homelander in the hit show The Boys.

A tour of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, is taking place in Europe with its two New Zealand stars headlining London and Paris.

The show's highly-anticipated third season of the evil superheroes vs bad boy vigilante smash hit, drops on the streaming giant on June 3, and there are expectations some of the cast may come Downunder including its Kiwi stars Karl Urban and Antony Starr.

Urban, starring as Billy Butcher, has been based in Auckland for much of the last year since filming wrapped for the show. He was all go last week, at the London press junket, with some of his fellow cast members, enjoying taking questions from media and exploring the town.

Starr, who plays Homelander, did not appear with the cast in London. He has kept a relatively low profile since he was arrested in March and given a 12-month suspended prison sentence after a drunken assault on a young chef in Alacante, Spain.

Starr, 46, has been in Spain filming UK director, Guy Ritchie's new untitled action-thriller starring Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal.

Karl Urban snaps a selfie on The Boys press tour.

Urban was thrilled to be across the English Channel and in Paris, until on Monday when he announced to his Instagram followers from his hotel room he had contracted Covid.

"Wishing the @theboystv family a fantastic season 3 Paris Premier tonight. Unfortunately, I'm unable to attend due to my overwhelming positivity.

"Don't panic! I am fully vax'd and boosted & feel confident of a speedy recovery. I guess this means more time in Paris...silver linings."

Starr was quick to cheer up his co-star commenting, "Rest up and get well! Much more to come amigo!"

That night, the former Outrageous Fortune star was at Le Grand Rex in the City of Light for a special screening with his co-stars and jokingly pushed Chace Crawford, who plays super evil hero, The Deep, out of the frame.

Antony Starr is Karl Urban's real-life hero.

In an Instagram post from the Paris premiere, Starr explained they were down a few of the troops, which he said was inevitable with a large cast, but they were missed and there in spirit, and on the big screen.

Spy understands much more is to come on the premiere front, including a premiere in Los Angeles and then one in Sydney.

Weeks ago, both Starr and Urban got fans Downunder excited, sharing an Instagram competition to attend a The Boys premiere in Aussie.

Karl Urban in the Amazon series The Boys.

Spy understands this premiere may fall four days after the show drops on Amazon Prime globally, June 7. There are hopes both Kiwi stars will pop over the Tasman too for a mini press junket, such is the popularity of their show in Godzone.

Urban will have hopefully made a full recovery by then as it's also his 50th birthday.

The actor is at a zenith both professionally and personally. Two weeks ago, he announced he was incredibly humbled and honoured to take on the role of an official Unicef Ambassador. We hear he has other exciting news coming soon - watch this space.