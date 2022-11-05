Details of Coolio’s ‘secret’ funeral revealed

Coolio performed on September 18 at Chicago's Rio Fest 2022. Photo / AP

Coolio passed away on September 28, and now details of the rapper’s “secret” funeral have been revealed.

The Gangsta’s Paradise singer was sent off with a secret funeral and afterparty attended by his friends and family including his 10 children and their mothers.

Held in Pasadena, California three weeks ago, relatives, close friends and family attended the private ceremony. Many were wearing black T-shirts with the rapper’s face on them, and the words “Coolio Forever”, The US Sun has reported.

Other details reported by the news outlet include claims the attendees danced to Coolio’s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise among others, as requested by the star himself.

The star’s eldest son, Artise III told the US Sun, “We’re going to have a personal memorial for family and close friends.

“He wanted a party and for everybody to celebrate his life, play music, just fill up the room and smile, have a good time.”

It comes after the beloved rapper’s last partner, Mimi Ivey told Daily Mail Coolio didn’t not want a funeral or memorial service. However it seems the family found a middle ground and did in fact hold a funeral on October 15 with the afterparty taking place straight after.

Friends and family posted photos of the afterparty online with some seen holding a service booklet that had a photo of Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr - looking up to “paradise”

Coolio, who overcame battles with poverty and drug addiction during his rise to fame, was discovered in September on a friend’s bathroom floor and pronounced dead of a suspected cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, his final resting spot was revealed by TMZ last month, reporting the star’s ashes would be going somewhere close to his family’s hearts.

The outlet said a representative told them his kids will get a pendant to hold the ashes, along with a necklace.

They added: “A few other close family members will get them as well.” TMZ also reported earlier this week that each of the rapper’s sons and daughters will “get to pick customised inscriptions for their jewellery” and “the rest of Coolio’s ashes will go into an urn once all the necklaces are distributed”.

Coolio shared four of his children, Artisha, Brandi, Jackie, and Artis, with ex-wife Josefa Salinas whom he divorced in 2000.

He had a further six children named Grtis, Milan, Darius, Zhaneand and twins Kate and Shayne from different relationships.