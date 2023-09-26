Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are the latest celebrity couple to call it quits. Photo / Getty Images

Aussie radio listeners were left shocked when Deborra-Lee Furness answered a cold call on air this morning.

Radio duo Kyle Sandilands and Jackie “O” Henderson accidentally rang the star from their Sydney studio - and were left shocked when Furness, who has recently divorced from fellow actor Hugh Jackman, actually picked up, reports news.com.au.

The pair were speechless, as they hadn’t meant to hit the dial button.

“Seriously, this isn’t a stitch-up,” Sandilands told the star when she answered the phone.

“We didn’t mean to actually call you. But now you’re here, we won’t go into it. We love you, we hope you’re well.”

Furness has not been seen or heard from publicly since she and Jackman first announced their split on September 15, apart from a brief statement to People magazine.

“Thank you, guys. I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet,” she told the radio hosts, marking the first time she’s spoken out since the split.

Sandilands assured her they weren’t after a story and didn’t want to snoop into her private life.

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness recently announced their split. Photo / Getty Images

“I just feel it’s too soon. I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat,” the radio host said.

Furness repeated, “Thank you, guys. I really, really appreciate it,” before hanging up.

Henderson told Sandilands he’d “done the right thing” by not pushing for an interview.

“I’m not here to stitch anyone up in the worst time in their life,” Sandilands, known as a ‘shock jock’ in radio, added.

But it’s unlikely Furness will return to the radio show to chat.

When releasing their joint statement, she and Jackman confirmed they would not be speaking openly about their split again, writing, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

The statement stressed that their two children, 23-year-old Oscar and 18-year-old Ava, are their main focus.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the statement read.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”