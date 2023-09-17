Hugh Jackman (right) and Deborra-Lee Furness Jackman attend the premiere of Ghosted in New York in April. Photo / AP

Hugh Jackman has admitted he is going through a “difficult” time.

The Logan actor announced on Friday he and Deborra-Lee Furness - with whom he has childen Oscar, 23, and 18-year-old Ava - are going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage, and though he doesn’t yet feel ready to talk about the split, he admitted things haven’t been easy.

Stopped by a paparazzi videographer in New York City on Saturday, Hugh said in footage obtained by TMZ: “It doesn’t feel quite right talking about it on the street, but I appreciate your thoughts, man.”

”It’s a difficult time ...”

The reporter then asked the 54-year-old star when he’d be returning to work on Deadpool 3, which is currently on hold because of the Hollywood strikes.

He said: “I can’t really know until [the strikes end], but hopefully soon, I hope.”

The stars of The Greatest Showman and his estranged wife announced they had split in a joint statement.

They told People magazine, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

”Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

”Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness.

”We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The pair signed off as “Deb and Hugh Jackman” and concluded: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

They met on the set of TV series Correlli in their native Australia in 1995, and Hugh had previously declared it was love at first sight for him.

He said on the Today show in 2018: “I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives.”