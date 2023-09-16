Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children. Photo / AP

An insider has revealed the truth behind Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ split claiming it has been a “long time coming”.

The Wolverine actor, 54, and his 67-year-old partner, who wed in 1996 and have two adoptive kids – Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 23, and 18-year-old Ava Eliot Jackman – announced today in a joint statement that they have decided to part ways, telling fans they felt “blessed” for the time they had together.

However, an insider told Page Six mere hours after the announcement that the break-up had been a “long time coming” and claimed it didn’t come as a shock to family who already knew about it.

“It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it,” the source said adding, there may have been problems between the two for a while, most likely even before Jackman returned to Broadway in February 2022 to perform in The Music Man.

The source continued to say, “Deb wasn’t at rehearsals very much. (and she) was even spotted snoozing during some of them.”

The insider added no third party was involved in the former couple’s split, but said they had been living like “roommates”.

It came after the former couple issued a statement to People magazine about their separation writing, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The pair signed off as “Deb and Hugh Jackman” and concluded: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

They met on the set of TV series Correlli in their native Australia in 1995 and their marriage was thought to be one of the strongest in showbiz.

The former couple were regularly spotted out together, including on rides around New York City in scooters and swimming in the Hamptons.

One of The Greatest Showman star Jackman’s last Instagram posts with his now-estranged wife was when they attended the Met Gala together in May.

The couple frequently faced comments about their 13-year age gap with Deb stating in 2014 that she felt it was an insult to tell her that she was “lucky” to be married to the younger actor.

She told Woman’s Weekly: “That to me is a putdown. (It’s) like you suggesting I won (a)… raffle. I think we create our own destiny.

“When people look at my life, they don’t know the challenges (I face), just like I don’t know someone else’s (challenges.)”