David Schwimmer reveals details of 'Friends' reboot

David Schwimmer has revealed details of the Friends reunion in an interview this week. Photo / Supplied

David Schwimmer has confirmed the 'Friends' reunion will begin filming soon.

The actor has revealed the long awaited anniversary special of the iconic television series - which also features Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and Courteney Cox - will finally start filming "in a little over a month" after being delayed from May 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, he said: "Oh, it's happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I'm heading out to Los Angeles. So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there's going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously insisted the delayed 'Friends' reunion special will be "even more exciting", after it was put back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it ... It's going to be super.

"You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been. So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of 'Friends', sorry. You're stuck with us for life guys."

Back in July last year, David said the reunion would be "really tricky" to pull off during such a difficult time in the world.

He said: "I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot [the reunion] in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it's safe. There has always been a hope that a component of that reunion show will have a live audience, which makes the whole thing really tricky. We are not going to risk anyone's health by doing this."