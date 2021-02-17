David Letterman under fire for past treatment of female celebrity guests

Letterman interviews are resurfacing online. Photo / Twitter

Twitter has been inundated with alarming flashback interviews from David Letterman's former talk show, with many calling out the host for his "creepy" treatment of female guests.

One clip from The Late Show shows footage of the 73-year-old sucking on Jennifer Aniston's hair like a noodle while the Friends star squirms in her seat, recoiling as he approaches.

In the snippet, Letterman is seen holding his hand by the star's neck as he moves his face towards hers with his tongue out, asking "let me just try something" to a confused Aniston.

In another unearthed segment, he pressures pop icon Madonna to kiss a man in the audience, before she shuts him down by calling him a "sick f***".

Aniston looked at ease with the host until things took a weird turn. Photo / YouTube

It comes after fans were shocked to see the TV veteran's treatment of Lindsay Lohan following her 2013 stint in rehab, in which he persistently pressed her on her mental health and addiction struggles.

Here are five of the host's interviews that are garnering renewed attention, all for the wrong reasons:

JENNIFER ANISTON – 1998

Jennifer Aniston had appeared on the show to promote her film Object Of My Affection, but things quickly derailed as the host invaded her personal space for an awkward joke mocking her hairstyle.

It all started with a seemingly innocent chat about her fans.

"Now when you go out, you're probably swarmed by people, overwhelmed by people who want to come up and visit with you and be with you and take your picture and stuff," Letterman began.

Aniston responded: "Yeah once in a while that happens, it's not as bad as I think people assume it is ... There's always those odd encounters ... Actually I had one recently were I was at my gym in the steam room and two young women come in ... they sort of recognise you," she recounted.

"Are you naked?" Letterman interjected.

"You're butt naked," said Aniston as the audience cheered, with the star going on to describe how the women recognised her in the steam room and whipped a camera out.

Suddenly, Letterman begins moving his chair towards her, saying: "Forgive me if this is rude, I just want to try one thing," before leaning in with his tongue out as the star squeals and exclaims: "What are you doing!"

Eventually catching on to the bizarre bit, Aniston seemed to relax slightly as he sucked on a strand of hair around her face mimicking eating spaghetti as he looked to the camera, before heading back behind his desk.

He then offered her a tissue to wipe the saliva from her hair.

"I'm sorry ... Something to do with the steam room," he concluded to laughs from the audience.

since we’re talking about david letterman being awful.. is anyone ever going to address this? pic.twitter.com/ZU5wIpsTFg — ⁎ (@jensbuffy) February 14, 2021

Responding to the clip which popped up on Twitter this week, one follower said: "I am, embarrassingly, from the generation that thought he was entertainment. We have a lot to be sorry for......."

"Holy s***. @letterman was a monster," another wrote.

"I didn't know we were talking about, but that's plain creepy and not at all entertaining …," one more said.

LINDSAY LOHAN – 2013

Lohan, now 34, had been in and out of treatment since 2007 amid a flurry of public gaffes and addiction issues when she appeared on the show in 2013.

On Saturday, a Twitter user named Trey Taylor uploaded a video showing excerpts from the chat in which Letterman makes light of Lohan's addiction despite her clearly becoming uncomfortable.

"Aren't you supposed to be in rehab now?" the host asks.

"Do you not watch anything that goes on?" a seemingly annoyed Lohan tells him. "What are you a tabloid now?"

Despite her frustration, Letterman continues to press Lohan, asking repeated questions like "How long will you be in rehab?" "How many times have you been in rehab?" and "How will this time be different?"

This Lindsay Lohan interview on David Letterman in 2013 is horrifying to watch now. pic.twitter.com/lZxKVvbVB0 — 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 (@treytylor) February 13, 2021

"We didn't discuss this in the pre-interview, just saying," Lohan says while looking to someone off-camera.

Lohan continued: "I think, to be honest, I'm the happiest when I'm working and the healthiest and I think this is an opportunity for me to, you know, focus on what I love in life and I don't think it's a bad thing. I think it's a blessing."

Undeterred, the clip shows Letterman continuing to press the actor to talk about rehab and her wild lifestyle. She continues to try and playfully shut the line of questioning down by telling him they'd discussed this in the past.

The actor eventually snatched his notes from him and said: "You can't make a joke of it, that's so mean," she said. "No, you're not doing that. We're not doing that. No, it's my show now."

While both celebrities kept things playful, Lohan finally began to tear up as the host continued to prod her with rehab jokes. Understandably, the resurfaced clip prompted some extreme reactions from people on social media as his name began to trend on Twitter.

PARIS HILTON – 2007

The star similarly grilled Paris Hilton about her past in an interview six years earlier.

The Hilton heiress — who recently opened up about allegedly being abused at boarding school as a teen — appeared on the show in 2007, in which Letterman repeatedly asked her about her stint in jail for violating her probation after a reckless driving incident.

The star looked visibly uncomfortable and attempted to change the subject several times.

"Wasn't that horrible?" he asked Hilton of her time in jail before launching into a series of questions about the food she ate.

"Obviously it was a very traumatic experience," she replied at one point, later adding: "I've moved on with my life so I don't really want to talk about it anymore."

At one point, Letterman begins to lecture Hilton about her responsibility as a role model for kids, until an audience member calls out: "I love you Paris!"

"Is that someone you met in prison?" Letterman teased, with Hilton eventually telling the host: "You're hurting my feelings, can we please stop talking about it."

CHRISTINA AGUILERA – 2004

Christina Aguilera appeared on the show in 2004 during a chat which saw the host press the singer about her body piercings.

Letterman started off by telling Aguilera she looks "terribly exotic", before launching into several questions about where she is "pierced exactly".

When she says she's "done" with piercings, he and the audience applaud enthusiastically, with the singer laughing nervously, asking Letterman to "change the subject" when he continues to ask more questions of the same nature.

MADONNA – 1994

A Madonna fan this week posted another example of Letterman's uncomfortable banter with female guests, sharing a snippet of a 1994 interview which went on to set the record for the most censored TV talk show appearance in history at the time after the star dropped a total of 14 F-bombs.

"While we're talking about David Letterman being a sexist d**k, here he is trying to pressure Madonna in2 kissing a man in the Audience. She refuses & then calls him a sick fu*k as the show was being broadcast live," the fan posted.

"Go kiss the guy in the audience it would knock him out," Letterman is seen asking the star in the X-rated chat.

"I can't," Madonna responds, laughing awkwardly.

Madonna called out David Letterman mid-interview in 1994. Photo / Twitter

"A lot of people would cave into the pressure and say 'oh alright and go out there and get it over with'," Letterman replies.

"Yeah well I've never succumbed to peer pressure," Madonna responds without missing a beat, adding "Incidentally, you are a sick f*** ... I don't know why I get so much sh**."

She went on to reveal to the audience that she had given the host a pair of her underwear earlier.

Letterman — whose late-night talk show ended in May 2015 — has been accused of sexist behaviour on set in the past. According to an article by Vanity Fair writer Nell Scovell in 2019, he has since apologised.

"I felt horrible because who wants to be the guy that makes people unhappy to work where they're working?" he reportedly told Scovell. "I don't want to be that guy. I'm not that guy now. I was that guy then."

The resurfaced Letterman clips come off the back of explosive Britney Spears documentary Framing Britney, which aired vintage interviews — usually by much older men — in which she was asked whether she had breast implants and whether or not she was a virgin, as she squirmed and tried to answer their questions politely.

While Letterman does not feature in the documentary, Matt Lauer, Diane Sawyer and Australia's own Mike Munro do.