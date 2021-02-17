Paris Hilton has announced her engagement to Carter Reum after romantic private island proposal

Hilton, 40, was living large on a private island with boyfriend, Carter Reum. 40, when he popped the question. Photo / Instagram / Paris Hilton

While many of us were in lockdown, Paris Hilton was getting engaged.

The hotel heiress, 40, was living large on a private island with boyfriend, Carter Reum, 40, when he popped the question.

Reum, a venture capitalist, and Hilton had been dating for a year when he got presented her with an emerald-cut diamond ring designed by Los Angeles jewellery designer Jean Dousset.

Hilton announced her nuptials to Vogue on Sunday, telling the magazine: "I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner."

"Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"

In photos posted to Hilton's website, Hilton.com, the reality TV star and entrepreneur can be seen wearing a white Retrofête dress and fingerless rhinestone gloves.

Hilton also shared photos of the picturesque proposal to her Instagram on Wednesday, captioning the engagement pic with the caption: "When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it."

The proposal was even more romantic for the fact that Reum chose his love's birthday to make the big move. Hilton described the moment on Instagram: "As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever."

Hilton and Reum were first spotted together in January last year when they openly showed their new-found love at a Golden Globes party. Then, in April, Hilton posted a photo of the two of them alongside a sweet caption. "My favourite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical," Hilton wrote. "I love being yours and knowing you're mine." Hilton has since been very open about their romance, posting many loved up photos for fans on Instagram

Hilton revealed that marriage was on the cards earlier this year, telling Mara Schiavocampo's podcast. "We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby's names and all of that."

Although she was previously engaged to Chris Zylka, the pair called off their engagement in November 2018.