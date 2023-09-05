David Hasselhoff and Rhys Darby ‘having a great time’ on Stewart Island

US TV star David Hasselhoff and Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby pictured with sole charge constable Stuart Newton in Stewart Island. Photo / Otago Daily Times

US TV star David Hasselhoff and Kiwi comedian Rhys Darby pictured with sole charge constable Stuart Newton in Stewart Island. Photo / Otago Daily Times

David Hasselhoff may be seen running along a beach other than Malibu this week.

The Baywatch and Knight Rider star is spending a couple of days in the south, filming a television show with New Zealand comedian Rhys Darby.

The duo and their filming crew were seen on Sunday afternoon at Invercargill Airport, where they got a flight to Stewart Island/Rakiura.

The news the stars were there flew quickly into the small community, and the pair even took part in a special quiz night at the South Sea Hotel - following in the footsteps of Prince Harry, who took part in 2015.

“The Hoff” and Darby interviewed residents on the island - one of the most isolated communities in New Zealand - as part of a TV project.

Among them was Stewart Island’s sole charge policeman, Constable Stuart Newton.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times yesterday, Newton said the chat with the duo was very relaxed and chill.

“They were just pretty easygoing and relaxed,” Newton said.

“I suppose it’s just more about learning about the island itself and the community, that’s what they are doing here.”

Newton said both told him they were having a great time.

"They said they were just enjoying the great spell of weather that we’ve got and taking in the experiences that we’ve got.

“Rhys told me he is 49 years old and he got to see a kiwi in the wild for the first time last night, which is pretty cool indeed and definitely adds to the experience.”

Newton said the residents were being quite respectful with the star duo.

"I think that they got a wee bit of space here.

“They’ve been here for a few days and as a small community, you’re gonna bump into them - it’s the nature of the beast.”