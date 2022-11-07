Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

David Farrier: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

By
8 mins to read
David Farrier. Photo / Supplied

David Farrier. Photo / Supplied

MYSTORY

David Farrier is a journalist turned documentary filmmaker. Currently based in Los Angeles, Farrier writes a regular newsletter for Webworm and collaborates with podcast phenomenon Armchair Expert to make Flightless Bird. Following on from Farrier’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment