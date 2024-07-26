She started writing music at 8 years old and released her first song when she was 13. Fast forward to adulthood and she’s spent years working across country and pop genres to establish a career, “so it took 10 years to get to an overnight success”.
A TikTok video was what did it, sparking widespread fame, and Dasha was thrust into the spotlight when Austin went viral.
She posted a video of a line dance she made up to the song on the app.
“Before, you’d have to be signed to a label in order for anybody to hear your song in order to have a budget to record. But now people can record in their bedrooms, they can buy, you know, equipment off of eBay for a couple hundred bucks.”
Other artists are hugely inspiring she says. She counts Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain and Taylor Swift as icons; Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban; Dolly Parton of course.
She loves country. “I feel like country music is bringing back authenticity in a way because it’s all about songwriting, it’s all about storytelling, it’s all about saying real things about real life.”
