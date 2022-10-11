Daniel Faitaua has a plum new role with TVNZ. Photo / TVNZ

Since Daniel Faitaua touched down in New Zealand after three tough years as 1News' Europe correspondent, speculation has abounded as to what the seasoned TVNZ reporter will do next.

While many may have hoped to see him reprise his role on the Breakfast couch, thanks to an Instagram post from Wendy Petrie, it's been revealed Faitaua will take up her mantle on 1News Tonight.

Sharing an image of the pair's last stint on the 6pm news desk before Faitaua made his move to London, Petrie wrote: "This was 3 years ago .. tomorrow he's back on Tonight late news ... as I sign off Tonight!"

Wendy Petrie shares her delight in Faitaua's new role. Photo / Instagram

In August a TVNZ spokesperson told the Herald Faitaua had finished up as 1News' Europe correspondent and that "Daniel is taking a much-deserved break before he returns to TVNZ's newsroom in October ..."

The break followed a harrowing experience abroad for the reporter who, after an emotional farewell from Breakfast, found himself covering Brexit, shootings, supply-chain shortages, elections, jubilees, recessions, and the war in Ukraine - all amid lockdowns and personal trials.

Speaking to 1News upon his return home, Faitaua shared that his time abroad and the circumstances surrounding his post weren't always easy: "When you are stuck in a pandemic for almost two years, I'm not going to lie about it, boy, oh boy, I'm even surprised that we didn't divorce," Faitaua said of the toll it took on his family. He went on to describe the period as "the toughest three years" of his life.

When Faitaua made the decision to leave New Zealand three years ago, taking up what had been his "dream job" since "he enrolled in journalism school", he did so knowing he would never see his brother Anthony again. Diagnosed with terminal cancer, his brother gave him his blessing and the pair bid goodbye in a "bittersweet farewell".

While the veteran broadcaster is yet to comment on his new plum role behind the news desk, fans will no doubt be thrilled to see Faitaua is well and truly back in Aotearoa.