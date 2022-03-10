Clinton Randell and Sharon Casey are set to host the 2022 season. Photo / Supplied

Dancing with the Stars NZ waltzes back on to TV screens this autumn, and it is going to be a hip-shaking good time, with some fresh faces to boot.

Radio personality Clint Randell will join the franchise as a host for the first time, alongside long-time host Sharyn Casey for the 2022 season.



Following a false start in 2020 and again in 2021, audiences will be hungry to follow the journey of nine NZ celebrities as they make their grand entrance into the famous ballroom to compete for the DWTS title.

That title was snapped up in 2015 by Simon Barnett and Vanessa Cole, 2018 by Samantha Hayes and Aaron Gilmore, and 2019 saw Manu Vatuvei and Loryn Reynolds take home the mirrorball trophy.

Production of DWTS was twice pulled due to Covid restrictions, something Discovery's senior director of production said at the time was a difficult decision for everyone involved, but "ultimately the right one".

"The health and wellbeing of our cast and crew is our absolute priority, and in light of the current Covid-19 situation, it is not possible, or responsible to proceed with filming the show."

The ninth season of the show was originally due to air in 2020, before being postponed to 2021 and then 2022.

On returning to the show, longtime host Casey shared: "I'm so excited to get back in the ballroom with our Dancing with the Stars NZ whānau to wow Kiwi audiences with our incredible celebs and judging panel.

"This will be my fourth season hosting the show and my mate Clint Randell will be joining me this time around, but I promise I will not dance no matter how hard he tries. Dancing with the Stars NZ always brings positive vibes, laughs and fun, so get ready, we think this season is set to be the best yet!"

Randell, who recently hosted The Masked Singer NZ, previously appeared on the show as a contestant, where he placed third. He takes over from comedian Dai Henwood who previously hosted the show with Casey.

Randell commented on the upcoming series: "I couldn't say yes fast enough when I was asked to co-host alongside one of the best in Sharyn Casey. I can't wait to laugh, cry and cheer alongside Aotearoa with the exceptional talent we have this year, and to perform the special dance Sharyn and I have been working tirelessly on over the summer."

Further details regarding the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars NZ, including its celebrity and judging panel line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.