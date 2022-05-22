Kerre Woodham and Jared Neame are back on the dance floor. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Being handed the reins to recap tonight's episode of Dancing with the Stars feels a little bit like being asked to commentate on the Hunger Games.

Maybe it's the glittery costumes, the cast dropping like flies because of Covid-19, or the fact that I'm stepping into the role of reviewer because Jenni has gone bush.

But the brutal fight to the death - I mean, elimination - will have to wait until tomorrow night. Tonight, we got not one, not two, but three epic comebacks to the Dancing with the Stars stage.

With Eric Murray and Rhys Mathewson having tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, previously eliminated contestants Alex Vaz and Kerre Woodham got the call-up to return to the competition.

And while Woodham is here for a good time, we know that Vaz will be reaching for that glitter ball - he won't have to reach that far, have you seen how tall he is?

Tonight's semi-final took us on a journey through the decades. Brodie Kane and Enrique Johns were the first to hit the dance floor with a tango, and boy did Kane bring the ferocity with this one. The pair wowed with a move I like to call one arm, one leg, one nod of the head - you get the picture - and cemented their status as ones to watch for the finale.

Alex Vaz is here for the long haul - but is his shirt? Photo / Supplied

Alex Vaz and Brittany Coleman returned with a sizzling samba and the reality star's hips did not lie. Never one to miss the chance to whip off his shirt, Vaz showed us just how excited he was to be back by throwing it at the judges.

Judge Lance Savali was so flustered by this he compared their dance to "watching a sex scene with your parents and you don't know where to look" - while Elektra Shock advised Vaz to spread his legs a little wider on the dance floor. Vaz, maybe it's time to give Chris Hipkins a call?

Dave Letele and Kristie Williams treated us to another tango to Haddaway's What Is Love. Letele melted our hearts as always with a shout-out to his beloved wife for supporting him on his Dancing journey. But as noted by the judges, he lacked a bit of confidence with his moves tonight.

I can't be the only one who said a prayer for Brad Coleman's eyes when he and Jazz Thornton took to the stage with a cheeky cha cha to Lady Gaga - her high pony had the power to slay just as much as her moves. These two Just Danced their way to one of the highest scores of the night.

Kerre Woodham and Jared Neame are back on the dance floor. Photo / Supplied

Kerre Woodham and Jared Neame returned with the bang Elektra Shock was asking for back in week 2 with an energetic quickstep. Woodham couldn't wipe the smile off her face as she glided around the dance floor in a black ball gown and matching Bridgerton-esque gloves. Turns out when you don't have time to think, something great can happen.



Three's a crowd, but not on Dancing with the Stars. The third epic comeback came during the second half of the night which featured two 80s-inspired trio dances.

Fan favourite Sonia Gray, who was eliminated in week one, returned to dance a cha cha with Letele and Williams. The judges gave them a 24 out of 30, proving they should have kept Gray in the competition from the beginning.

Fan favourite Sonia Gray returned. Justice for Sonia. Photo / Supplied

No one asked for Clinton Randell to take to the dance floor in a backless waistcoat tonight but that's what we got, as the show's host joined Brodie and Enrique for their trio dance.

Turns out their third was originally going to be Woodham, but they had to rethink when the radio host returned to the competition. The question on all of our lips was "how desperate were you?" which Randell conveniently asked for us - but they seemed to impress the judges, earning the highest score of the night.

Tomorrow night we'll see three more trio dances from Vaz, Jazz and Kerre, followed by an elimination. May the odds be ever in their favour.

The judges' leaderboard

Brodie Kane and Enrique Johns: 26/30, and 27/30 in dance two

Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman: 26/30

Alex Vaz and Brittany Coleman: 23/30

Kerre Woodham and Jared Neame: 22/30

David Letele and Kristie Williams: 22/30, and 24/30 in dance two

• Dancing with the Stars airs Sunday 7pm and Monday 7.30pm on Three and ThreeNow.