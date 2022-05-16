The reformed Heartbreaker was sent home in an emotional farewell. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Tonight we find ourselves with palms sweatier (though not more glittery) than that of Sunday's Rhys Mathewson, as we await what will be the final elimination before semi-finals week.

It's been a tremulous ride getting here, and while we are fearful of what lay ahead, much like Codral Cold & Flu, we soldier on.

We've already lost the sensational Sonya Gray, exquisite Eli Matthewson and kick-ass Kerre Woodham, so which celebrity will we be parting ways with tonight?

The scoreboard (thus far) tells us it's esteemed Eric Murray and devoted Dave Letele who might get the chop, but as we have learned already in this show that could well mean absolutely nothing.

It all comes down to that public vote that hosts Sharyn Casey and Clinton Randell have uttered shockingly more times than Casey has mentioned Randell's perfectly honourable bronze finish.

Then our bottom two will face off in a dance-off where they will let the nerves get the better of them and forget most of their steps. It's a vicious cycle but we keep coming back for more.

By now you know the drill - let's do this thing.

Alex Vaz is warming on the judges and the nation. Photo / Supplied

The night kicked off with our final four dancers having the chance to dance again, and it was Alex Vaz who was up first with a quickstep that was perfectly lovely and charming and we honestly consider bringing him home to meet mum.

"I thought it was hot in here, but your nips say otherwise," said host Randell in a moment that screamed Kiwi reality TV and a look that screamed "I used my nan's hair mousse, do you like it?'.

Brodie Kane and Enrique Johns stunned in a saucy routine. Photo / Supplied

Brodie Kane was next up with millennial mating call Anastacia, I'm Outta Love. Partner Enrique Johns won this week's award for the smoothest man in television, Kane looked like a pro out there and judge Lance Savali agreed.

David Letele hit the floor with a joyful jive complete with 80s school prom attire. It was fun and he found his feet with some tricky footwork. We love him and his friend Phil who lost a whopping 150kgs with the help of the legendary Brown Butterbean.

David Letele and Kristie Williams got praise from the judges for their fancy footwork. Photo / Supplied

And finally, to dance again we had Jazz Thornton who danced to Kelly Clarkson's Break Away. It was perfectly nice, the judges were very impressed and judge Savali admitted to feeling like a peeping Tom while watching. So can't ask for much more really.

Then the moment came where we were to learn the fate of our dancers, and tonight it was Alex Vaz and Eric Murray in the bottom two.

Murray danced his heart out and you could tell how much this competition meant to the rowing legend. Dance pro-Loryn Reynolds was impeccable as always but we worried the judges might be calling time on the duo.

Next up was Vaz who gave the judges the hips they wanted last night and showed oodles of improvement. It seemed a safe bet to say he and partner Coleman would make the semi-finals, but as Vaz would know best, nothing is ever guaranteed in reality TV.

After a tense wait, the judges chose to send home Vaz, because nothing makes sense on this show and the better dancer always goes home. Ugh.

Coleman and Vaz both teared up as the pair reflected on their journey and their efforts to raise money for Gumboot Friday, their chosen charity. The star was visibly upset, wiping away tears and we couldn't help but feel his journey had been unfairly cut short.

Alex Vaz was sent home in a tear-jerking elimination. Photo / Supplied

But the real winner of this show had to be the reputation of this former Heartbreak Island star, who was known only for his dual, debatably cringe, dating show appearances. But, throughout this season of DWTS, we came to love Vaz, his height, his love for his mum, his lack of shirts and the very sweet way in which he conducted himself.

Despite his large stature, he never once demanded space in a room and instead quietly worked week after week, taking on judges' feedback and politely accepting being in the bottom two every single time.

Vaz earned himself more than just a place on the dancefloor, he earned himself a welcome place in our lounges and isn't that what every reality TV star wants?

The judges' leaderboard

Rhys Mathewson and Phoebe Robb: 54/60

Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman: 50/60

Brodie Kane and Enrique Johns: 47/60

ELIMINATED: Alex Vaz and Brittany Coleman: 43/60

Eric Murray and Loryn Reynolds: 40/60

David Letele and Kristie Williams: 40/60

• Dancing with the Stars airs Sunday 7pm and Monday 7.30pm on Three and ThreeNow.