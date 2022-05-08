Rhys Mathewson played the part of Prince Charming tonight and the judges loved it. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

"Vote for your favourite, or the top of the DWTS leaderboard goes home!"

While this might sound like a bit of classic banter between our Dancing with the Stars hosts, it's actually what I'm intending on putting on a billboard should things not turn around soon.

Don't get me wrong, I love a shock elimination, but this season of Dancing with the Stars hasn't produced that - it's produced two struck by lightning eliminations. And I am not okay.

So what will week three have in store for us? Will our dancers start intentionally dancing poorly in order to remain in the competition? Will the producers bring back the dance-off or dramatic judges save in order to save the show?

Once you have your seatbelts secured low and tight, let's get this week's bumpy ride under way.

Tonight's show kicked off with a spandangled hoedown and the theme of the night was announced - a tribute to mothers. Except for Kristie Williams's Mother apparently, who lovingly made the costumes for Eli Matthewson and Johnny Williams last week, before they were savagely eliminated. Justice for Kristie's mama.

And in a lesson in journalism foreshadowing, host Clinton Randell announced that tomorrow night the power to choose who would be sent home would go to the judges. I'm sorry, what? A slip so casual, you might need a caution sign - someone call OSH immediately.

Kerre Woodham was first to the dance floor tonight with a sensational samba. Woodham was in her element, with a smile as fab as her spins and the crowd were loving it and so was judge Lance Savalli.

"I didn't know you could do that the first couple of weeks?" host Randell admitted. Never doubt a powerful wahine sir. This woman has more tricks than a clown's pocket and the judges all sensed that her best was still yet to come.

Alex Vaz and his Bunnings gardening hat were up next and his mum mentioned how tall he was because it's not an ep without at least one mention. Then the reality TV star shed a tear talking about his incredible mum who raised him as a solo parent and my heart grew three sizes.

Vaz and dance partner Brittany Coleman put on a performance that was sweet and showed oodles of improvement that the judges commended. His mum was proud and James Luck wanted him to relax and release his shoulders. How could he when he was getting positive feedback? That's a red flag on this show.

Alex Vaz got top marks for improvement this week. Photo / Supplied

Next up were Rhys Mathewson and Phoebe Robb who shared a Cinderella and Prince Charming moment. It was lovely, there was so much glitter hairspray and I think I fell in love with dance pro Robb. The judges called the performance "beautiful" but James Luck questioned if it may have gone into "wishy-washy" territory.

Brodie Kane and Enrique Johns took the floor with a pasodoble and we were very excited after Brodie's mum Jo Kane pumped us up. This was our girl Brodie's moment and her look was as fierce as her moves. There were high kicks and stares almost as saucy as her spins. My favourite performance of the night so far, and if the judges disagree, Jo Kane will stomp on them.

Kane gave Savalli goosebumps and with this feedback, Jo Kane retreated. Someone give this mother-daughter duo a TV show.

Brodie Kane was all things fierce tonight. Photo / Supplied

Eric Murray and Loryn Reynolds took to the floor in dramatic fashion and while Murray gave it his all and his pants were very high, we can't help but question if Reynolds was covering up some sins with her beautiful moves. We've all been there. Judge James Luck said Reynolds looked "so safe" in Murray's arms and we agree that he is a perfect partner.

Mental health advocate Jaz Thornton and partner Brad Coleman had us feeling teary-eyed from the get-go. After hearing about Thornton's battle with mental health and meeting Dr Stephanie Taylor who she credits as saving her loife, there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

While I was nervous we were having a Janet Jackson Super Bowl moment when Coleman pulled Thornton's top, it turned out to just be a lovely costume change. Tears flowed on the judge's table and Thornton was awarded two more perfect 10s.

Tears flowed on the judge's table and Thornton was awarded two more perfect 10s. Photo / Supplied

Our final hurrah of the night was David Letele and Kristie Williams but not before we learned that following Matthewson's shock elimination Letele performed a powerful and emotional haka backstage for the comedian.

His performance tonight was something special as he and Williams beamed on stage, with Letele always playing the part of a perfect gentleman. He ended the song by grabbing his wife for a quick dip and kiss and incredible words or encouragement for Aotearoa. This man is an angel and it's impossible to not feel uplifted when you listen to him.

Then host Sharyn Casey took a moment to mention people in the comments section who may have been unkind to Letele and we can think of only one solution to this madness - send Jo Kane to stomp on them.

See you tomorrow, for what we can only assume will be another truly wild elimination.

Rule change as judges regain the power

After host Clinton Randell mentioned that the power would return to the judges to choose who in the bottom two would be sent home, the NZ Herald asked for Warner Bros. Discovery to elaborate on the updated rules.

Unlike previous seasons where the dance-off and judges' saves were in play from the start, this season, a representative said despite the dramatic two eliminations, it was always the plan to bring this change in in week three. They also noted that the format they use allows for both voting off options.

They also confirmed that beginning tomorrow the dance-offs will be returning and the judges will have the final say.

The first two eliminations of Sonia Gray and Eli Matthewson sparked outrage with fans, questioning how such massive favourites could be voted out and what happened to the judge's saves and dance-offs.

The judges' leaderboard

Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman: 29/30

Rhys Mathewson and Phoebe Robb: 25/30

Brodie Kane and Enrique Johns: 24/30

Eric Murray and Loryn Reynolds: 23/30

Alex Vaz and Brittany Coleman: 21/30

David Letele and Kristie Williams: 21/30

Kerre Woodham and Jared Neame: 19/30

• Dancing with the Stars airs Sunday 7pm and Monday 7.30pm on Three and ThreeNow.