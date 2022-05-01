New Zealand fans rejoice - fan favourite Florence Welch is coming back in 2023.

UK indie-rock legends Florence + the Machine are returning to New Zealand next year as part of their global Dance Fever tour.

The band is touring their soon-to-be-released fifth studio album Dance Fever, and after playing venues across Australia, will arrive in Auckland to perform at the Spark Arena on Tuesday, March 21.

The band has a huge, already established fan base in both Australia and NZ and has sold over 17 million albums globally.

Florence + The Machine have not played on NZ shores since 2019 when they nailed a spectacular headliner act for the Laneway festivals' tenth anniversary.

New Zealand Herald called the Laneway performance one that people would be "talking about for many years to come".

"Florence & the Machine went full high-theatre for her Laneway-closing set, uniting every last person in a crowd of thousands across an hour and a half of angelic, witchy, utterly magical pop music," George Fenwick shared of the performance.

Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine performs on stage at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, England. Photo / Getty

Supporting Florence + the Machine on her next NZ show, is American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist King Princess (aka Mikaela Straus), who will open at each of the Australian and New Zealand shows. Her debut EP Mae My Bed was released in 2018 and debuted at number 1 on the Official New Zealand Music chart.

Produced by Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley, Dance Fever was recorded entirely in London over the past two years, and channels everything Florence missed the most in lockdown - dancing wildly, epic multi-day music festivals, and the thrill of reunions with friends.

Following on in the wake of a swathe of critically acclaimed albums, Dance Fever promises to be a showcase of the very best of Florence and will be released on Friday 13 May.

Ticketing info:

Frontier member presale: Via frontiertouring.com/florenceandthemachine

Wednesday 4 May (11am local time) or until presale allocation exhausted.

General public tickets:Friday 6 May (11am local time) on TicketMaster.

All shows all ages.