Cupping: Madonna shocks fans with 'alternative medicine' selfie

Madonna is showing off her incredible figure at 62, scars and all.
The star shared a selection of photos on her Instagram Story over the weekend, where she had the scar near her left hip on full display, as well as a whole bunch of marks along her legs from cupping therapy.
Cupping therapy is an alternative medicine that claims to decrease inflammation in the body and increase blood flow.
"#recovery #cupping #beautifulscar," wrote the songstress on all of her photos.
"She looks great!!" one Instagram user wrote.
"She lookin f**kin gooood," wrote another.
Another wrote that, "she looks amazing".
"Always beautiful," said another.
Madonna first showed off the scar on her hip in November on Instagram.
In a post, the singer had her black dress lifted all the way up, exposing her scar from surgery.
"Madame is a survivor #newmoon #miracles," she wrote alongside the post.
In December 2019, Madonna had to cancel her North American show of her Madame X tour when she injured herself.
A video showed Madonna attempting to ascend a ladder, where she was left in tears.
"As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka on Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, which has been indescribable for the past few days," she captioned the clip on Instagram at the time.
"With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it."
The singer described it as "overwhelming pain".
"I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!!" she continued.
"I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button," Madonna wrote. "I thank you all for your understanding, love and support."