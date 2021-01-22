'Crisis point': Katie Price on the decision to put son Harvey in fulltime care

Katie has explained how Harvey was smashing car windows to avoid being taken away from mum. Photo / Instagram

Katie Price reached "crisis point" with her son Harvey when he kept smashing car windows to avoid being away from her.

The 42-year-old former glamour model recently revealed she is enrolling her 18-year-old eldest child - who suffers from a number of conditions including autism, partial blindness and Prader-Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder which affects his development - into a residential college and she's explained she made the decision because she could no longer ignore his destructive behaviour.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's "Woman's Hour", she said: "The crisis point was the point that my windows were getting smashed every morning because he wanted to be with me.

"He knew, because he was big and strong, that he'd smash a window and then the driver wouldn't have him in the car because he'd go and smash the windscreen of the car, or he'd start attacking the driver.

"He'd do that because he knew if he did that, he'd be at home with me because they wouldn't take him to school."

And Katie thinks it will benefit her younger children, Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6, if Harvey is away for most of the week as they'll be able to sleep soundly.

She said: "He wakes everyone up at night - it's always disturbed sleep. In the morning it looks like he's had a party for one. He raids cupboards to find whatever food he can find.

"He's been waking the kids up all the time and he'd go for the kids. You don't want them worried. It was a crisis."

Katie admitted caring for the teenager - who has no contact with his biological father, Dwight Yorke - is challenging but rewarding and she insisted she "would not change Harvey for anything."