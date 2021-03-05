Covids 19 coronavirus: Crowded House's New Zealand March tour is back on

Crowded House are hitting the road on a New Zealand tour in March. Photo / Supplied

If you are a Crowded House fan left disappointed after last week's tour rescheduling, today's news should be welcome.

After the Prime Minister's announcement today of alert level changes from Sunday, Crowded House's "To The Island" tour has been rescheduled.

The tour starts in Christchurch next week.

Great news New Zealand! 🌴 Due to the announcement by the New Zealand Government, we can announce the rescheduled dates... Posted by Live Nation Australia & New Zealand on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Last week's change in Covid-19 alert levels meant some tour dates were rescheduled.

The Hamilton and two Napier shows that were due for the week starting March 1 have now been scheduled for late March.

Concerts in Nelson and Palmerston North have also been rescheduled because of the changed production logistics required to reroute the tour.

Current ticketholders are encouraged to retain their tickets, but those who cannot attend the new tour dates will receive a full refund.

Crowded House will now be joined with Indie rock band The Beth's for the Queenstown and Napier shows.

Singer/songwriter Reb Fountain completes the line-up, excluding Napier.

The band was expected to embark on a worldwide tour this year, but the coronavirus pandemic meant a nationwide tour was the only possible option.

The tour is the first time the band have played in New Zealand since a one-off gig at Auckland's Town Hall in 2010. They did play a small series of anniversary shows on the steps of the Sydney Opera House in 2016. but disappointingly didn't make it across the ditch to celebrate with fans here.

Just a week out from their To The Island New Zealand Tour, Neil Finn told Music 101's Charlotte Ryan how the band was now "poised to do a tour of New Zealand and he is optimistic".

New tour dates

Christchurch, Christchurch Arena: March 10.

Dunedin, Town Hall: March 11.

Queenstown, Gibbston Valley: March 13 - Now joined by Kiwi band The Beths.

Wellington, TSB Bank Arena: March 15.

Nelson, Trafalgar Centre: March 17 - Previously March 9.

Auckland Spark Arena: March 19.

New Plymouth, Bowl Of Brooklands: March 20 - Now joined by Kiwi band The Beths.

Hamilton, Claudelands Arena: March 23 - Previously March 4.

Palmerston North, Regent Theatre: March 25 - Previously March 17.

Napier, Church Road Winery: March 27 - Previously March 6 and now joined by Kiwi band The Beths.

Napier, Church Road Winery: March 28 - Previously March 7 and now joined by Kiwi band The Beths.