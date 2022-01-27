Orere Point festival Splore has been postponed until next year. Photo / Supplied

Countless events have been cancelled amid the country's move to the red traffic light setting.

After Sunday's announcement put the entire country back into red to combat Omicron, event organisers across New Zealand were forced to cancel or postpone festivals and gigs because of the 100-person limit on gatherings.

And with no clear indication of how long we'll be at red - and no wage subsidy this time - those working across the events sector have been left in limbo.

Here's a full breakdown of everything that's been cancelled or postponed across Aotearoa so far.

Auckland

New Zealand Fashion Week, February 7-12

NZFW has been cancelled for the third time in two years. Organisers are considering rescheduled dates.

Auckland Lantern Festival, February 10-13

Auckland's biggest cultural festival has been cancelled for the third year in a row.

Auckland Pride Festival, February 1-27

Auckland's month-long pride celebration has been postponed, with organisers considering new dates.

Wicked at SkyCity Theatre, February 4-26

This season of Broadway musical Wicked at SkyCity has been cancelled.

The Others Way, January 29

The K Rd music festival set to take place this weekend has now been postponed. Organisers are working to reschedule the event and ticket refunds are available.

Splore, February 25-27

Orere Pt festival Splore has been postponed until February 24-26 next year. Ticket holders can claim a refund or keep their tickets for next year's event.

Auckland International Buskers Festival, January 28-31

The annual Auckland Buskers Festival has been postponed until next year.

Hawke's Bay

Hawke's Bay Food and Wine Classic (FAWC), January 27 to February 26

Hawke's Bay Tourism said 11 events at FAWC won't be going ahead under the red traffic light setting.

Wellington

Lunar New Year Festival, February 1-12

This year's Lunar New Year celebrations will be pared back in Wellington, with the parade and the Asian market cancelled.

Gindulgence Festival, January 29-30

The Wellington leg of gin-themed festival Gindulgence has been cancelled.

Wellington Wine & Food + Craft Beer Festival, February 12

Wellington's one-day wine and food festival has been postponed until December 10.

Christchurch

Great Kiwi Beer Festival, January 29

This year's craft beer festival held in Christchurch has been postponed until January 28, 2023.

South Island Wine and Food Festival, February 5

This foodie festival has already been postponed once - it's now been cancelled.

South Island

Dunedin Burns Night, January 25

This year's Scottish-themed celebration of poet Robbie Burns' birthday was cancelled because of the red light setting.

Warbirds over Wanaka, April 15-17

This popular airshow has been cancelled for the second time in two years and will next be held over Easter 2024.

Bluff Oyster Festival, May 21

The Bluff Oyster and Food Festival will not be held this year, organisers said. No tickets had yet been sold.

The Great Moscow Circus

The Great Moscow Circus has cancelled the remainder of its NZ tour and will be reimbursing ticket holders.

Hanging in the balance

Still more events are in limbo as organisers consider options, including Six60's March/April tour, Wellington's Jim Beam Homegrown festival and the Auckland Arts Festival.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Rhythm and Vines confirmed the festival would be going ahead at Easter, assuming NZ would be back in orange by then.

"The team are continuing with planning for the event and encourage all New Zealanders to follow the government health advice and including getting your booster when you are eligible," they told the Herald.