Covid-19: Grimes says she's 'weirdly enjoying' having coronavirus

Elon Musk's partner, musician Grimes, has shared that she's "finally" contracted coronavirus, adding that she's "weirdly enjoying" the illness. Photo / Getty Images

Grimes revealed that she has contracted coronavirus.

The singer and songwriter, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to tell the world, somewhat offhandedly, that she is among the many people across the country who have tested positive for the virus.

"FINALLY GOT COVID BUT WEIRDLY ENJOYING THE DAYQUIL FEVER DREAM 2021," she wrote.

Grimes shared her diagnosis on her Instagram Stories. Photo / Supplied

The post also came with a recommendation for the SZA song Good Days. The 32-year-old did not clarify whether or not her partner, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, or their 8-month-old child have tested positive as well.

However, Yahoo Entertainment notes that Musk, 49, tweeted in November that he believed at the time he had already contracted coronavirus but was only experiencing symptoms similar to that of a cold.

He also said in September that he and his family wouldn't get a coronavirus vaccine if it was available because he's "not at risk".

In May, the couple welcomed their first child together, who they named X Æ A-XII. They've since taken to referring to the child as X.

In a profile with The New York Times in October, Grimes let the public in on some of the unconventional ways she's trying to rethink the typical parenting paradigm.

"I've watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," the singer told the outlet. "He's into radical art."

She added: "Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level."

Grimes also revealed that she is trying to expose the child to new aesthetics as well as music in the hopes of stimulating a creative pattern early on and breaking the mould of art that infants are typically subjected to.

"I'm not insulting babies," the singer said.

"I'm just, it's all very one vibe. I just feel like getting out of the like, 'Here's a zebra and a bear in, like, pastel colour tones' energy. That's just one very small sort of creative lens that things can be looked at through."

As of Friday morning, coronavirus has infected more than 88 million people in 191 countries and territories, resulting in nearly 2 million deaths. In the US, there have been more than 21 million cases and at least 365,000 deaths.