Covid 19 delta outbreak: Neil Finn, Theia front #VaxForLive campaign

Theiaand Neil Finn are among the artists behind a campaign urging New Zealanders to get vaccinated. Photos / Supplied, Dean Purcell

Some of the biggest names in New Zealand music have banded together to urge New Zealanders to get vaccinated.

A group of artists, promoters, publicists, Apra, plus several more industry heavyweights today launched the #VaxForLive campaign, asking music fans to help save our summer of live music by getting fully vaccinated.

A release announcing the campaign said: "We're all united by the same vision: ending interruptions to our live entertainment culture by encouraging everybody to get vaccinated. We all have a part to play in getting back to the gigs, events, concerts and festivals we love."

The music and live events sector has grappled with lockdowns, which has forced the cancellation of the postponement of several big concerts and events. Now a big lineup of names is wanting everyone to get vaccinated so the disruptions to the industry can hopefully cease.

The Government confirmed earlier this week the use of vaccine certificates were rolling out in November, and would likely be required for large-scale events like summer music festivals. As a result, the campaign is urging New Zealanders to ensure they're fully vaccinated in advance of the summer event season.

Kiwi music legend Neil Finn of Crowded House says the band was "truly blessed" to play arena shows in Aotearoa in March, and they want New Zealanders to get vaccinated so concerts can continue this summer.

"Live concerts bring joy and freedom that lift the spirits of audience and artists alike. This summer NZ will be open again for concerts but you will need to be vaccinated against Covid. Come on everyone, we've had the vaccine, it's safe and it's keeping the ones we love safe".

And pop singer-songwriter Theia wants Aotearoa to get vaccinated to protect the livelihoods of recording and touring musicians.

"As an artist who has been impacted by the pandemic, through cancelled shows, cancelled studio sessions and lockdown restrictions, I'd encourage people to get vaccinated. As a result, our music industry will flourish again."

Mako Road are all too familiar with the impact of lockdowns - their tour was cut short.

"Get your vax folks so we can all get back to gigging and grooving," the band says.

Supergroove, who was playing alongside Lorde at Christchurch's Electric Avenue festival in February wants everyone to get vaccinated so the party won't stop this summer.

"It'll be seven years since Supergroove last played by the time Electric Avenue rolls around this February. We're hoping everyone gets vaxxed so we can party together with Lorde and the rest of an almighty line-up in Ōtautahi! Ngā Mihi Aotearoa."

Ladyhawke says: "For me getting the vaccine is all about protection - protecting the people who I love who cannot get vaccinated because they're immunocompromised. Or because they're ineligible, like my daughter who's just about to turn 4.

And after almost two years of not being able to tour internationally the vaccine gives me the best protection to be able to do the job that I love.

I cannot wait to be on stage playing music again here in Aotearoa, and the best way for us to get to that summer of gigs and dancing is to be vaccinated. For our whanau, for our communities, and for ourselves."

Concert promoter for Eccles Entertainment and Frontier Touring echoed the artists' statements: "The only way to be sure we're going to have safe live gigs in the future, is to have all of our artists and concert attendees vaccinated, so let's get on with it."