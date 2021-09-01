Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Joe Rogan, a critic of lockdown measures and vaccinations, tests positive for virus

Joe Rogan revealed he contracted Covid-19 on a recent trip to Florida. Photo / via Instagram

Joe Rogan revealed he contracted Covid-19 on a recent trip to Florida. Photo / via Instagram

Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan has revealed he tested positive for Covid-19 after he returned from a series of shows in Florida, where the virus is rampant.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday (US time) and tested positive for the virus the following day.

The host of the hugely popular The Joe Rogan Experience said he was able to recover within three days thanks to several treatments, including being on a drip.

Kiwi fighter Israel Adesanya is interviewed by Rogan in March last year. Photo / Getty Images

Rogan said in the Instagram post one of the medications he took was ivermectin, a deworming veterinary drug that the Food and Drug Administration has warned Covid-19 patients against taking. The drug has been shown as ineffective in clinical trials. He also mentioned prednisone, a steroid, and a "vitamin drip".

The Centres for Disease Control has warned Americans it is dangerous to take ivermectin as a Covid-19 treatment.

"I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary," Rogan told his 13 million Instagram followers on Wednesday.

"I had a headache and I just felt run down."

Rogan said he separated himself from his family and "slept in a different part of the house".

"Throughout the night I got fevers and sweats ... I knew what was going on," he said.

"I got up in the morning, got tested, and it turns out I got Covid," Rogan said.

Rogan said that his treatment involved "throwing the kitchen sink" at the illness.

He said that he took "all kinds of meds - monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, z-pak (also known as azithromycin), prednisone, everything …"

Comedian Joe Rogan had to cancel his show on Friday. Photo / Getty Images

He said that three days of treatment left him feeling "great".

"I really only had one bad day. Sunday sucked."

He added: "But Monday was better. Tuesday felt better than Monday. And today I feel good."

Rogan said he had to cancel a stand-up gig in Nashville on Friday. That show will instead be moved to October 24.

Rogan's podcast is one of the most popular in the world, with Spotify reportedly paying him a fee of US$100 million in May last year for exclusive rights.

Last month, the UFC host criticised vaccine passports saying they moved the country "one step closer" to a dictatorship.

In April, Rogan told listeners he would not suggest the vaccine to a healthy 21-year-old.

"If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well ... like, I don't think you need to worry about this."

He later clarified that he was not an "anti-vax" person.

"I believe they're safe and encourage many people to take them," he said.

But Rogan would not backtrack on his suggestion that the young and healthy do not need vaccines, drawing a backlash from White House officials.