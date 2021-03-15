Covid 19 coronavirus: Viewers outraged as celebrities flout mask rules at the Grammys

The 2021 Grammy Awards was the perfect reflection of what a Covid-19 world now looks like.
Socially distanced, safely spaced tables and everyone wearing masks meant that safety was the number-one priority.
So how come every time an artist went up to the stage to collect an award, they removed their mask to hug and kiss the presenter?
"Why do they have to wear masks to sit in the crowd with their own people and then take them off to get on stage and kiss strangers," one viewer tweeted while watching the show.
Many other viewers were thinking the same thing – why even bother with the masks?
"My mom (healthcare worker) is literally watching and going what the hell are they doing," one user tweeted.
Another viewer hit the nail on the head. "Mostly because it's a performative precaution," they wrote.
One thing all artists made sure of was that their mask perfectly matched their attire.