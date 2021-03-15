Covid 19 coronavirus: Viewers outraged as celebrities flout mask rules at the Grammys

Taylor Swift appears in the audience at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Photo / AP

The 2021 Grammy Awards was the perfect reflection of what a Covid-19 world now looks like.

Socially distanced, safely spaced tables and everyone wearing masks meant that safety was the number-one priority.

So how come every time an artist went up to the stage to collect an award, they removed their mask to hug and kiss the presenter?

"Why do they have to wear masks to sit in the crowd with their own people and then take them off to get on stage and kiss strangers," one viewer tweeted while watching the show.

While everyone wore masks, they were removed when hugging and kissing. Photo / AP

Many other viewers were thinking the same thing – why even bother with the masks?

I'm confused. #Beyonce is wearing a mask at the table but then she doesn't wear a mask when she gives her speech. What is the point of wearing a mask if they're going to take it off when they're giving a speech standing next to other people? #GRAMMYs https://t.co/GnYOdO6V2B — missiongirl (@missiongirl4) March 15, 2021

😷 Masks save lives

😷 Masks can help protect pandemic gains

😷 Masks safeguard even the vaccinated

😷 Masks are a sign of respect

😷 Masks will help the US return to normal https://t.co/xgdAOhkxu9 — CNN (@CNN) March 15, 2021

So they wear a mask while sitting down at the Grammys and then remove it when they stand so they can go up to accept their award and while they stand and remove their masks they then hug people.😷



Where's the logic in this. 🤔 — V (@VISHALPRASAD) March 15, 2021

📽️ | Video of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles talking to each other at the #GRAMMYs! [via. @RecordingAcad] pic.twitter.com/jXNx1Y7W4O — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) March 15, 2021

"My mom (healthcare worker) is literally watching and going what the hell are they doing," one user tweeted.

Another viewer hit the nail on the head. "Mostly because it's a performative precaution," they wrote.

One thing all artists made sure of was that their mask perfectly matched their attire.