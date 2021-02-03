Covid 19 coronavirus: Sean Penn pens fiery email in response to vaccination worker complaints

Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn has penned an explosive email to staffers of his Covid-19 vaccination site following complaints by workers.

Penn supports the vaccination site at Dodgers Stadium as part of his CORE foundation, or Community Organised Relief Effort. Despite praises for the non-profit's efforts, two anonymous workers complained online, Fox News reports.

According to the LA Times, the employees complained they were working "18-hour days, six days per week", "without the opportunity to take breaks".

The anonymous comments under a New York Times article contained allegations staff were overworked after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti transitioned the site from a testing facility to a vaccination centre.

The employees also complained about the lack of meal breaks and fresh food. Among the claims was that there was a shipping container which serves as a "designated space for overworked staff to go cry in".

"We usually DON'T get breakfast, just coffee," a staffer alleged, despite reports the workers get Krispy Kreme and Subway for lunch.

I’m a lucky man. Lucky to work alongside the ⁦@LAFD⁩ & our great frontline ⁦@CoreResponse⁩ staff, our partners at Carbon Health, USC, & Curative Lab. We test & vaccinate thousands per day. We need your support to get more people lucky. Text CORE to 707070 to donate. pic.twitter.com/VeCgAC7hMR — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) January 26, 2021

According to the LA Times, most of CORE's workers are volunteers who perfrom non-clinical roles for the vaccination centre, such as directing traffic and coordinating staff and patients.

Penn responded to allegations with an email which was no less than 2200 words long, published in full by the LA Times.

"Those comments, which claimed to be revealing of inaccuracies about our vaccine effort at Dodger Stadium in a news report, were in themselves not only a propagation of deeper inaccuracies, but also indulged the personal opinions of those alleged CORE staffers in a way that violates everything that keeps us whole," Penn wrote.

He adds the workers who complained should quit if they have a problem with the non-profit's operations.

"It's called quitting. Quit for CORE. Quit for your colleagues who won't quit. Quit for your fellow human beings who deeply recognise that this is a moment in time. A moment of service that we must all embody sometimes to the point of collapse. That's my job. And that's your job," he added.

He responded to the worker's criticism of Mayor Garcetti: "So, let me make this EXCESSIVELY CLEAR: With all due respect to the Mayor's official authorities and responsibilities, none give him authority to 'order' or impose directives directly on CORE staff. Full stop. His official authority is exercised at his initiative through a chain of command, that in the case of Covid vaccination programmes, he directs through the highly structured and extraordinarily well-led Los Angeles Fire Department, with whom we partner on site," Penn wrote.

CORE was founded by Penn to provide relief after the 2010 Haiti earthquake, and its main focus during the pandemic is to promote safe and efficient testing for LA residents, according to the non-profit's website.