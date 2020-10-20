Covid 19 coronavirus: Kirsten Dunst's nanny deemed 'essential worker', allowed into NZ while borders closed

A Hollywood star's nanny was deemed an "essential worker" and allowed into New Zealand to look after the star's child while she worked.
The 14 cast and crew of The Power of the Dog applied to return to New Zealand in May to finish three weeks of filming after aborting it during the country's lockdown, briefings released to the Minister of Economic Development Phil Twyford show.
NZ director Jane Campion also asked for a nanny and a dependent to be also be granted exemptions.
Read More
- Avatar crew resumes filming in Wellington after 14 days in quarantine - NZ Herald
- Coronavirus in NZ: James Cameron's Avatar filming delayed indefinitely - NZ Herald
- Avatar crew touch down in Wellington - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Avatar sequel being filmed in New Zealand delayed by outbreak - NZ Herald
Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) staff argued the nanny was an essential worker as she was needed to care for a dependent of one of the principal actors Kirsten Dunst.
Dunst's fiance Jesse Plemons is also in the movie starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.
The cast and crew agreed to be tested prior to departure from their home base, on arrival in New Zealand and once the 14-day isolation period had been completed.
They were then expected to stay in New Zealand for between two and six weeks depending on their role and workload and had been scheduled to re-start shooting on June 22. Prior to the country's lockdown they had been in the country since January and all held current visas.
Granting exemption to someone such as nanny was a risk and there maybe perception risks of whether some of these workers are essential,
a paper said.
"A challenge will be ensuring that the workers are genuinely highly skilled and their roles can't be sourced in New Zealand."
A MBIE spokesperson confirmed that Twyford granted the nanny exemption.
Dunst and her family had spent most of lockdown in New Zealand renting a house
with a lawn for their 2-year-old son Ennis to run around. However, they returned to Hollywood when the lockdown eased.
Read More
- Covid-19 coronavirus: Essential workers call for compensation, better protection during lockdow...
- Covid-19 coronavirus: Workers in essential services say they feel unsafe - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus lockdown: What is an 'essential' service that can stay open? - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Frustration as essential workers get quizzed at Auckland checkpoints - NZ...
- Major NZ border rules relaxed: Essential workers allowed in, so who qualifies? - NZ Herald
Meanwhile Cumberbatch is understood to have spent lockdown at Summerlee Luxury Retreat in Te Awanga.