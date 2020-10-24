Covid 19 coronavirus: Baby boy for Tuvalu worker stranded in New Zealand by Covid 19 border closures

Takeisi Laki, of Tuvalu, is stuck in New Zealand because of border closures. On Monday she gave birth to her son, Kalapu Vaeluaga, in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

A young seasonal worker from Tuvalu stranded 3700km from her husband and home by Covid-19 border closures has given birth to a healthy baby boy in Rotorua this week.

Takeisi Laki came to New Zealand in March to work the apple season in a Hawke's Bay packhouse, which the 25-year-old has done for the past five years to help support her family.

In preparing to come, she took a pregnancy test - which came back negative - as part of her application for a

seasonal employer visa. But then in June, she began feeling unwell and discovered she was pregnant.

Now Laki has given birth to her second son, on the baby's due date, at Rotorua Hospital.

She's named the 2.89kg boy Kalapu, after his whāngai grandfather, with his father's first name - Vaeluaga - as his surname, following Tuvalu custom.

"He's so good. He's here and he's healthy," Laki told the Herald on Sunday after he arrived on Monday at 3.11pm, by C section.

Kalapu Vaeluaga was born in Rotorua on Monday after his Tuvaluan mum, a seasonal worker, became trapped in New Zealand by Covid-19 border closures. Photo / Supplied

Her husband, Vaeluaga Taeka, remains in Tuvalu with their 1-year-old son, Junior, but the family have been making video calls.

On being told of his son's safe arrival Taeka told the Kiwi couple supporting Laki in New Zealand, "I'm crying".

"Fafetai te atua [thank you, Lord]," he wrote in another message.

But it may be some time before he can meet his baby boy.

Tuvalu, which is reached

via Fiji, has closed its border to keep the deadly virus out.

Laki, who isn't entitled to any benefits, has been living with Taupō couple Den and Mark Eddowes, who met her and her family while volunteering in Tuvalu last year.

Takeisi Laki, from Tuvalu, pictured with Taupō woman Den Eddowes. The friends met while Eddowes was volunteering in Tuvalu. Photo / Supplied

The young mum, whose husband earns $2 an hour working for Tuvalu's power corporation, initially faced paying for all her New Zealand medical care as the insurance she had as part of her job didn't cover pregnancy.

But after discussions with the Tuvalu Embassy and Laki's employer, Hawke's Bay company Mr Apple, her bills were being sent to Mr Apple, who is in talks with the Ministry of Health, Den Eddowes said.

Laki doesn't know when she and Kalapu will return home - a repatriation flight organised by the Tuvalu Government may take place before Christmas, but she can't fly for six weeks after Kalapu was born by emergency caesarean, and the baby also needs to get a Tuvalu passport.

But she's remaining positive.

"I feel okay because I've got support here. I'm feeling happy."

Takeisi Laki pictured with her newborn son, Kalapu Vaeluaga, immediately after the baby's birth on Monday. Photo / Supplied

And the Eddowes are loving sharing Kalapu's interesting start to life - the baby's family are calling them his "palagi Nan and Pop," Den Eddowes said.

"We're very proud of [Laki and Kalapu]. We're loving every precious minute of them being at home with us.

"He's a really special boy, this little Tuvaluan boy who wouldn't have been born in New Zealand if it wasn't for Covid. And he's getting lots of love."